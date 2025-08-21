AMD FSR 4 Source Code Leaked - Probably Hackable for Older GPUs

erek
"There have previously been hints that AMD FSR 4 could be coming to older RDNA hardware, and there have even been mod projects that have successfully forced it to work on older hardware, but this is a substantial official signal that AMD may be working on porting it to older hardware. There is also speculation that the INT8 libraries may be destined for the PlayStation 5 Pro, but the file type seems to indicate otherwise—PS5 uses .PSSL, while these shaders were packaged as .HLSL, suggesting they were for PC use."
Official GitHub Link: https://github.com/GPUOpen-Librarie...mmit/01446e6a74888bf349652fcf2cbf5f642d30c2bf
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340179/amd-fsr-leak-accidentally-tips-potential-support-for-older-gpus
