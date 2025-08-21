  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
AMD FSR 4 Source Code Leaked - Probably Hackable for Older GPUs

"There have previously been hints that AMD FSR 4 could be coming to older RDNA hardware, and there have even been mod projects that have successfully forced it to work on older hardware, but this is a substantial official signal that AMD may be working on porting it to older hardware. There is also speculation that the INT8 libraries may be destined for the PlayStation 5 Pro, but the file type seems to indicate otherwise—PS5 uses .PSSL, while these shaders were packaged as .HLSL, suggesting they were for PC use."


Official GitHub Link: https://github.com/GPUOpen-Librarie...mmit/01446e6a74888bf349652fcf2cbf5f642d30c2bf

1755813139119.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340179/amd-fsr-leak-accidentally-tips-potential-support-for-older-gpus
 
