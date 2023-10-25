AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 Now Available

Nice

“AMD FSR 3 delivers massive framerates in supported games using a combination of super resolution temporal upscaling and frame generation using AMD Fluid Motion Frames interpolation technology. #FSR 3 is now available in Forspoken by Square Enix and Immortals of Aveum™ by Ascendant Studios.”


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6rxe8nFLHI
 
Until it causes another ban in a multiplayer game :rolleyes: If i had a Radeon card i'd wait a week before downloading and trying this. Granted the trailer doesn't show any multiplayer. Just some single player game. But i imagine it'll get rolled in the newest driver regardless.
 
Geforcepat said:
Until it causes another ban in a multiplayer game :rolleyes: If i had a Radeon card i'd wait a week before downloading and trying this. Granted the trailer doesn't show any multiplayer. Just some single player game. But i imagine it'll get rolled in the newest driver regardless.
super res was never an issue.

Lakados said:
AMD Fix the VRR issues from when they launched it a few weeks back?
what issue? i know there were issues with FMF, or whatever its called, but didnt hear about super res vrr issues.


and this should be in the amd section...
 
pendragon1 said:
super res was never an issue.


what issue? i know there were issues with FMF, or whatever its called, but didnt hear about super res vrr issues.


and this should be in the amd section...
Well for FSR 3 you needed to enable frame lock at 120 FPS and it was not working at all with variable refresh rate displays.
 
Lakados said:
Well for FSR 3 you needed to enable frame lock at 120 FPS and it was not working at all with variable refresh rate displays.
ah i see. i couldnt test it on my 6700 but i saw the issues with the frame gen stuff.
 
Now ? Was it not released weeks ago ? Unofficial driver-game version ?
 
pendragon1 said:
super res was never an issue.
Hey, antilag or whatever wasn't supposed to be either. I guess what I'm saying is after that fiasco, I would wait a week to see if we can trust the drivers or if they'll cause some silliness to go on. Not trying to hate on em lol. But...🤷‍♂️
 
I'll be happy when/if Chill and Frame gen can be enabled together at the driver level. Locked 90 fps in VR at lower power levels would be optimal for flight simming. Current power levels at 60 fps in MSFS 2020 for my headsets resolution at 150%SS are near 400 watts. A power reduction of 10-20% would be very much appreciated in that scenario and a little added latency really wouldn't make it untenable.
 
Now enable FSR 3 in DLSS 3 games on older nvidia GPUs

Marees said:
modders have emulated frame generation for the older RTX cards using the AMD FSR 3 source code.

Digital Foundry tested one of these mods on the RTX 20 and RTX 30 series GPUs and found that it improves in-game performance by up to 75%. That’s a generational upgrade right there. The downside of this mod is that it’s only supported in titles with native DLSS 3 support. It uses the same implementation path as DLSS 3 to patch in FSR 3, a free and open-source frame-generation technology. We tested FSR 3 at launch and found it to be on par or better than DLSS 3.

The DLSS 3 mod leverages two .dll files to inject the FSR 3 “Frame Gen” code into the game. A registry tweak allows RTX 20/RTX 30 users to run the frame generation algorithm on their hardware. You’re enabling FSR 3 using the DLSS 3 path by bypassing a Windows check for RTX 40 series GPUs.

https://www.hardwaretimes.com/dlss-...us-nearly-twice-as-fast-in-the-latest-titles/
