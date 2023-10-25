AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 Now Available

erek
- Dec 19, 2005
- 10,736
Nice
“AMD FSR 3 delivers massive framerates in supported games using a combination of super resolution temporal upscaling and frame generation using AMD Fluid Motion Frames interpolation technology. #FSR 3 is now available in Forspoken by Square Enix and Immortals of Aveum™ by Ascendant Studios.”
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6rxe8nFLHI
