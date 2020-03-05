AMD CPU/GPU enters the SuperComputer market with a bang

AMD CPUs and GPUs will power the future world's fastest supercomputer, 10x faster than current leader
https://www.techspot.com/news/84266-amd-cpus-gpus-power-future-world-fastest-supercomputer.html
El Capitan, is a fully AMD powered system that promises to obliterate every other intel/nvidia/ibm powered SC.
There are several intel/nvidia powered and even a few AMD/Nvidia powered super computers in the top 100. None of them come even close to this one.
