AMD and Batman: Arkham Knight

Ok, good afternoon and I have a question for you guys. On my R7 3700x with Vega 56 and R7 3700X with Vega 64, both systems run Batman: Arkham Knight without issues. (They have the latest version of Windows 10 2004 installed with 20.4.2 drivers.) Now, I had to redo my R5 3600 with RX 5700 system from scratch because the latest 2004 build caused an issue on that. (No biggie, just saying it so that it is clear that I am on 1909 build, instead.)



What happens is sometimes, the game with super stutter unless I exit out of the game and go back into it. A couple of times, the game crashed as well and once, rebooted the system. Yes, it could be a driver issue but, I figured I would reach out here, regardless and ask. (It is running on a 27inch 1440p 144hz Freesync monitor.) Now, just saying, I do have a display port cable issue because, if I move the end of the cable that is plugged into the card, no matter the port, the screen will go black until I unplug and replug the cable back in.



Any ideas? Perhaps I should remove and reinstall the driver or maybe try installed 2004 again? Also, I do have Corsair iCue installed on all 3 computers. I have not overclocked anything, although I do have the 5700XT bios flashed to the 5700 card but, I have had that since last September and had no issues prior to this. However, I also have not played BM: AK on this computer before the last couple of days, either.



Edit: Oh, and I did play through many hours of Red Dead Redemption 2 without a problem but, that was before I redid the system from scratch. I have installed the latest chipset drivers, as well.