AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen 2 2700X Zen+ CPU Review @ [H]

AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen 2 2700X Zen+ CPU Review

AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen 2 2700X Zen+ CPU Review

AMD has made a huge push back into the CPU market over the last year with its Ryzen CPUs for the desktop market. The Ryzen started the Thread Wars and Intel has tried to answer. We are reviewing the 2nd generation Ryzen today. Did AMD take an already great CPU and make it better?

FYI, we used the latest version of Windows 10 Pro and UEFI for all machines with available Spectre and Meltdown patches installed.


 
Nice im getting one but what ram and specs did you use is a concern for me please id like to go 16 gig 3200 cas 16 .
 
The review looks great the one thing that was on the conclusion page was a bit odd but never the less it was great news. It seems that when you want to do daily usage and not number crunching 24/7 you don't have to overclock the 2700X.

Let's hope that AMD keeps those features working well in the next cpu they build.

The other odd thing is the 1800X and that is prolly why there is no 2800X. Because of the performance of the 2700X being so close on certain fronts ...
 
Any comments on memory timings and speed?

Is it still worth paying extra for Samsung B die?
 
Well... that was interesting. At first, very disappointed by the 4.2GHz overclock. But after I read that you didn't really fight it a whole lot yet... I'm eagerly waiting for the overclocking test down the road where we can see if 4.3 or 4.4 can be squeezed out of it.

Otherwise, I was LOLing at the lack of IPC increase in the synthetics. But in gaming, it seems to have increased well enough. I suppose that's AMD's tuning of the latency coming into play. The gaming gap is closing somewhat - and it's good AMD is paying attention to that.

Overall... a mixed bag, IMHO.
 
can i get an f for the 8700k......

"Of course AMD continue the tradition of using a soldered TIM which is very welcome compared to Intel's peanut butter topping it now applies" lol

good intro to the 2700x, but im a little confused. i thought the stock turbo of the cpu was 4.3ghz?
 
trick0502 said:
can i get an f for the 8700k......

"Of course AMD continue the tradition of using a soldered TIM which is very welcome compared to Intel's peanut butter topping it now applies" lol

good intro to the 2700x, but im a little confused. i thought the stock turbo of the cpu was 4.3ghz?
max rated turbo is on lower core counts not all core
 
trick0502 said:
can i get an f for the 8700k......

"Of course AMD continue the tradition of using a soldered TIM which is very welcome compared to Intel's peanut butter topping it now applies" lol

good intro to the 2700x, but im a little confused. i thought the stock turbo of the cpu was 4.3ghz?
You mean the drop off rate for it to sustain 4.3 ghz ?
Or number of cores ?
 
Slide on front page with fully drawn out PB2 scaling. Still temp constrained however.
 
Damn... heck of a showing. Bit annoyed I got my 7700k last year now.

Luckily I need a workstation. Fingers crossed we can get a zen+ Threadripper and an x499 8 dimm board. 16 cores of that goodness is exactly what I need. It’s interesting the dynamic clock speed is actually a phenomenal boon for professional work. Some things you need cores, some you need MHz. It’s a pain in the ass when you have people using multiple tool sets as you can’t tailor the pc build.

That ASUS board looks very nice as well. Nice and sedate.

Great to see AMD hot a home run. Competition, we’ve needed it.
 
Love the review Kyle! I can’t believe they got this chip clocked so much higher, really makes a difference. Seems like they have the memory kinks worked out too.
 
Liquid_Static said:
Love the review Kyle! I can’t believe they got this chip clocked so much higher, really makes a difference. Seems like they have the memory kinks worked out too.
We made sure to use the latest version of Windows with all the Spectre and Meltdown patches as well, so I would guess that the 8700K move a bit backwards as well. Something to take into consideration. All I know is I am out $300.
 
well there is some hope, anandtech got 4.35Ghz on their sample, guru3d got 4.4Ghz using auto voltage(1.47v), but tomshardware pussed out at 4.2Ghz @ 1.37v because they refused to go past AMD's 1.4v recommendation.


either way i think i'm actually more interested in the new precision boost and that alone almost makes it feel like it's worth upgrading from my R5 1600 which also happens to be the first processor i never felt the need to overclock as well.
 
sirmonkey1985 said:
well there is some hope, anandtech got 4.35Ghz on their sample, guru3d got 4.4Ghz, but tomshardware pussed out at 4.2Ghz @ 1.37v because they refused to go past AMD's 1.4v recommendation.
Yeah, it's looking like ~4.3GHz is where the wall is. Good samples getting a tiny bit more.
 
Great review once again. Having AMD back in the game is very exciting for us consumers.

RIP 8700k. Do you think her death is related to the de-liding?
 
only thing i would have liked to see if you thought a move to 2700x made since for current owners of Ryzen 7. or if this more of a 2600k to 3770K type move, slightly faster if you really want it, but ideally suited for someone that has been on the fence about a purchase
 
Nimisys said:
only thing i would have liked to see if you thought a move to 2700x made since for current owners of Ryzen 7. or if this more of a 2600k to 3770K type move, slightly faster if you really want it, but ideally suited for someone that has been on the fence about a purchase
Move from what exactly at what clock?
 
Anandtech's gaming benchmarks seem to show the 2xxx series eating everything (at 1080p), but the other sites have things more equal? Currently trying to see what makes their test config different from everyone else's.

Edit: I notice they mention that they have the Meltdown and Spectre patches installed... that big a difference?
 
"Do I feel a keychain giveaway coming on?"
Yes, yes you do. :)

Typo on the graph header for "Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation."
 
Nimisys said:
doh, i edited that part out... say 1700/1700X at 4.0ghz or close to there, or even if they are at stock speeds. is the new precision boost that good to justify an upgrade all by itself?
No.
 
mda said:
Anandtech's gaming benchmarks seem to show the 2xxx series eating everything (at 1080p), but the other sites have things more equal? Currently trying to see what makes their test config different from everyone else's.

Edit: I notice they mention that they have the Meltdown and Spectre patches installed... that big a difference?
Possibly, things were already close enough that a couple percent down on Intel and the Zen+ improvements could easily flip the tables

All I know is the whole herd of Intel shills high frequency gamers will definitely shutup and make the switch ;)
 
ecmaster76 said:
Possibly, things were already close enough that a couple percent down on Intel and the Zen+ improvements could easily flip the tables

All I know is the whole herd of Intel shills high frequency gamers will definitely shutup and make the switch ;)
Far from margin of errors/gpu bottlenecks though... some of these differences are huge. (linked to first page of gaming benchmarks).

The 8700K seems to trade wins at some resolutions but according to that review, the 2xxx series is a clear winner. Not what I'm seeing with other reviews (including here on [H])
 
The discrepancy is due to the fact only anandtech seemed to have applied the MELTDOWN/SPECTRE patch, as they should.

Personally, I think that's what every reviewer should have done -- anything else appears dishonest.
 
mda said:
Far from margin of errors/gpu bottlenecks though... some of these differences are huge. (linked to first page of gaming benchmarks).

The 8700K seems to trade wins at some resolutions but according to that review, the 2xxx series is a clear winner. Not what I'm seeing with other reviews (including here on [H])
yeah anandtech's numbers seem to be far different from everyone elses.. only thing i can think of is that it's related to their cooler choice and they're not seeing the same boost clocks on their intel processor as other reviewers are using custom loops.
 
I did a comparison on anandtech's 8700k launch review. The 8700k numbers in the 2700X review are consistent with the launch review, but the 2700X scores seem to be higher than everyone else's vs the 8700k.

That rules out the spectre/meltdown patch thing.
 
Longtime Lurker here...

Do the new Ryzen 2XXX's have that weird Thread scheduling issue from 2017?

The one where moving between CCX's (Say Core 1 to Core 7...) negatively affected performance or hiccuping?

I love how AMD is finally getting their Shit together, I miss my old OC Opty 165 on a DFI Lanparty days... lol....

Might consider updating my 3930k, the motherboard platform hasn't held up too well what with all the new bells and whistles out now such as USB 3.Whatever and NVMe.

:)
 
