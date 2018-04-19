AMD 2nd Gen Ryzen 2 2700X Zen+ CPU Review @ [H]

FYI, we used the latest version of Windows 10 Pro and UEFI for all machines with available Spectre and Meltdown patches installed.







AMD has made a huge push back into the CPU market over the last year with its Ryzen CPUs for the desktop market. The Ryzen started the Thread Wars and Intel has tried to answer. We are reviewing the 2nd generation Ryzen today. Did AMD take an already great CPU and make it better?