Amazon Preparing to Offer Home Internet

Looks as though Amazon is trying to have system much like Musk and launch a bunch of low level satellites in order to offer home internet.
The FCC has approved Amazon to launch it's satellites:
And, much like Starlink, this is targeting rural Americans:
For years now, Amazon has been working to offer a home internet service to its customers. With this, Amazon wants to join SpaceX as an option for Americans looking for high-speed internet against companies like Comcast, Spectrum, and more.
In October of 2022, Amazon announced their Project Kuiper would launch more than 3,000 satellites into low-earth orbit to offer this home internet service. Now the FCC has approved Amazon’s request to launch 3,236 satellites into orbit. This gives Amazon the green light to prepare to start selling home internet.
Even though this service is targeting more rural Americans, this could be huge news for cord cutters if Amazon is able to follow through on their plans. Studies have shown that as more options for home internet come, online pricing has come down, and data caps have gone away.