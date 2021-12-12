Amazon drops i9-11900K to ~$460 and i5-11600K to ~$220

Teenyman45
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Nov 29, 2010
- Messages
- 2,794
For those of you who, like me don't live near a Microcenter, this is Amazon being practically on par with them. So if you can stand to buy last generation's chips, or don't want the extra 100 watts of a 12 series, or can't find DDR5 then...
i9-11900K - $459.98 https://www.amazon.com/Intel-i9-119...1-1-f0029781-b79b-4b60-9cb0-eeda4dea34d6&th=1
i5-11600K - $219.99 https://www.amazon.com/Intel-i5-116...=sr_1_1?keywords=11600k&qid=1639305881&sr=8-1
Camelzon shows the 11900K as being even less than during Black Friday.
i9-11900K - $459.98 https://www.amazon.com/Intel-i9-119...1-1-f0029781-b79b-4b60-9cb0-eeda4dea34d6&th=1
i5-11600K - $219.99 https://www.amazon.com/Intel-i5-116...=sr_1_1?keywords=11600k&qid=1639305881&sr=8-1
Camelzon shows the 11900K as being even less than during Black Friday.