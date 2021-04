noelsairplanes said: I've been following Hard Forum for years and reading about so many problems that other members have had with both hardware and Win 10. Am I just lucky after building several new desktop computers loaded with Win 10? I've had no hardware issues on any of them and have kept up to date on all Win10 updates and, as of now I've had no issues with hardware or Win 10! Lucky me? Click to expand...

Nope, my experience with Win10 has been the same. Unfortunately some of the alt OS crowd need to spew vile in order to make their own personal preference appear the only logical choice. Those topics and threads dont generally get disputed because when they do, it boils down to arguing about personal preference which goes nowhere. Win 10 is great, works well, and if you don't have tinfoil hat syndrome about MS telemetry (which frankly MS is a saint compared to Google) it just works.All that said, sometimes hardware conflicts happen, sometimes updates break things (drivers etc.) No OS is immune to this. It also helps if you research for compatibility before hand. If you don't do this, than yes even using windows you have been lucky (there are lots of hardware devices out there that don't support win7+).