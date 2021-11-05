Am I blind or there are no 32GB DDR5 sticks?

So I managed to get a 12900k today online and decided to buy it in all the emotion of the moment... unfortunately I don't see any DDR5 32GB sticks as I run 128GB in my system.

First I thought I would just do DDR5 and keep my awesome looking Royal RAM but it seems all mobos supporting DDR4 are so so not having the amount of usb ports and sata ports that I require.

In the end if that is the case I may have to either sell it or keep it stored until the right ram shows up .

Then again my 5950x ain't exactly slow so we shall see how I feel tomorrow morning.





PS before the usual person shows up asking why I need 128GB.. Yes I do end, of the story