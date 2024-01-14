Am I allowed to hate Microsoft/Windows?

I really don't want to post this - but, I'm not sure how to solve the issue - and I'm researching online - it's really ridiculous.... and I shouldn't care?

I prefer using Linux - but, I'm using Windows because I use a few programs - that are either only Windows or have better support on Windows.

Anyway, I had a game that was crashing - and my friend (and I) wondered if it was a driver issue. So, I got around to using DDU (dunno if I needed to use that) - and completely removed the driver - and then re-installed.

The game now works (well, without the crash) but now Nvidia Control Center doesn't show up - I get a 'Nvidia Control Center Not Found' message and the Microsoft Apps just 'load' forever - there's a 'pending' message whenever I try to install Nvidia Control Center - before that, it would fail with an error message and 'retry' result. I didn't log in to a Microsoft account and thought maybe I need to? I HATE MICROSOFT and Windows - btw - anyway, I thought maybe I need to create one. Anyway, so I did - and now I'm no further ahead?



Anyway, maybe someone knows what's going on? I created an account on some Microsoft Windows forum - I might post there, too.... I have found a few 'inquiries/questions' of this topic - and it seems no one ever solves it.... it sounds complicated - and everybody has different Windows settings (configurations) and who knows whether that has an impact.... anyway, I friggin' hate Windows and using it.... I also shouldn't care about Nvidia Control Center but it's absurd.... this pos 15 year-old program looks ancient and used to automatically install along with install of your nvidia driver now it's 'tied in' to the Microsoft Store and their stupid 'Apps' - it makes me want to buy an amd gpu!!!!!



As you can see, I'm really annoyed - so, I better end this rant. My apologies.... :-(