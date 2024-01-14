Am I allowed to hate Microsoft/Windows?

I really don't want to post this - but, I'm not sure how to solve the issue - and I'm researching online - it's really ridiculous.... and I shouldn't care?
I prefer using Linux - but, I'm using Windows because I use a few programs - that are either only Windows or have better support on Windows.
Anyway, I had a game that was crashing - and my friend (and I) wondered if it was a driver issue. So, I got around to using DDU (dunno if I needed to use that) - and completely removed the driver - and then re-installed.
The game now works (well, without the crash) but now Nvidia Control Center doesn't show up - I get a 'Nvidia Control Center Not Found' message and the Microsoft Apps just 'load' forever - there's a 'pending' message whenever I try to install Nvidia Control Center - before that, it would fail with an error message and 'retry' result. I didn't log in to a Microsoft account and thought maybe I need to? I HATE MICROSOFT and Windows - btw - anyway, I thought maybe I need to create one. Anyway, so I did - and now I'm no further ahead?

Anyway, maybe someone knows what's going on? I created an account on some Microsoft Windows forum - I might post there, too.... I have found a few 'inquiries/questions' of this topic - and it seems no one ever solves it.... it sounds complicated - and everybody has different Windows settings (configurations) and who knows whether that has an impact.... anyway, I friggin' hate Windows and using it.... I also shouldn't care about Nvidia Control Center but it's absurd.... this pos 15 year-old program looks ancient and used to automatically install along with install of your nvidia driver now it's 'tied in' to the Microsoft Store and their stupid 'Apps' - it makes me want to buy an amd gpu!!!!!

As you can see, I'm really annoyed - so, I better end this rant. My apologies.... :-(
 
Sorry, but ddu is not a good tool for nvidia cards. It's a legacy program that is only really needed for AMD nowadays. Also, This has nothing to do with windows. You should have just reinstalled the driver with the Nvidia clean install option. You can probably do that from here and have things work :).
 
