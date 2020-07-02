Alternatives to Corsair Commander?

After a recent upgrade I added a Corsair Commander unit for the purpose of having temperature-controlled fan speeds in various parts of my machine.

Unfortunately, it's an absolutely terrible product. After connecting two fans to it and checking that combined they did not exceed the current rating per channel I blew out one of the fan control channels within seconds, and although the other channels still work, if they draw any more than 100mA or so, the device reboots itself and reappears a few seconds later, in an infinite loop. It also periodically thinks fans are temperature sensors, is unable to accurately read the rpm of any of the fans, and keeps telling me I have a pump connected to the temperature sensor port. I would write this off as a one-off faulty unit but quick googling suggests some of these issues are widespread with this device and seemingly it's just a pretty poor excuse for a fan controller, perhaps the RGB features etc. are better, but irrelevant for my purposes.



I used an NZXT Grid a few years back and found the software pretty woeful, so I'm not all that keen on using that either. The motherboard in this machine has a pretty good fan controller but it only supports 5 fans and also can't read, for example, the GPU as a temperature sensor.



Are there any other products on the market like these that do a slightly less terrible job?