Alternatives for CCleaner and uTorrent

I don't like wher CCleaner and uTorrent development is heading. Both are becoming more like spyware, especially uTorrent. I have to tweak them inside-out, add firewall rules and block domains to prevent them from sending telemetry. Are there "clean" alternatives to either of them that are just as good? I need a cleaner that can read clean everything CCleaner can clean and read WinApp2.ini files to perform custom cleaning. For torrent software I need something that is light and is just as configurable as uTorrent, but without spyware-ish add-ons like TronTV and DLive that are now part of uTorrent.