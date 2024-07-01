Alternative to HomePod 2

maverick786us
Can someone recommend me some alternative to Apple HomePod 2 that I can paid with my Apple TV and 4K? No doubt HomePod 2 are amazing speakers, but it all boils down to price. A pair of HomePod 2 will hurt my pocket. Can someone recommend me some alternatives with good speakers quality and loudness, but slightly cheap that HomePod 2?
I can afford Mini but I looking into the form factor i am not sure how good those speakers for deep, loud sound for home theater and music
