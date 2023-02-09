Alternative to Corsair CX/CX-M? Or anyone know when they will be in stock?

I have some older parts (8th gen Intel stuff and a GTX 770/GTX 1070) that I want to build into new rigs.

I thought a couple of 500W power supplies should be enough for this.



But I am having a really tough time finding anything. Specifically the corsair CX/CXM line.

Anyone know of a decent alternative or when these things might be back in stock.



I am in Canada and can't find them anywhere.

Thanks.