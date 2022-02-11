Alternative P2V option for VMWare

I have an old Windows 7 Ultimate tower that I am trying ti turn into an ESXi VM. The previous two identical towers worked with their Convert application. Loaded it up, sent it to our vSphere appliance, and within 40 minutes or so, I was booting them on our vBlock.



This third one refuses to install the Convert app. More accurately, it refuses to start the services. The tower boots fine on it's own and is logging into the same domain with the same service account as the previous two towers.



Are there any alternatives? I pulled the hard drive and have it home with me for the weekend, thinking I was going to try and pull it into VMWare Workstation to get the process moving along.



I'm looking for any better suggestions or alternative applications to send this drive/tower up to our VM environment.