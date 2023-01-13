Alphacool Radiator Version

Working on a new custom loop and ordered up a couple of Alphacool NexXxoS ST30 Full Copper X-Flow 360mm Radiators. I got them in and they have a small grey logo on them rather than the big blue logo I was expecting and find in every single picture. Has anyone else seen these? Know if this is their new logo or is this an older version? I totally prefer the logo, but just wanted to make sure I'm not getting a fake, older version etc. I ordered them from ModMyMods(who have been awesome on all my orders), I did call and talk to them and he said he thought those were the latest versions, but didn't seem too confident.