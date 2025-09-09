Almost time

Heya [H]orde
We've had snow in these parts in early Sept since I moved here in '13 but we're experiencing an extended warm spell currently. I managed to scrounge up some used parts on the cheap and built a Server 2019 boxen so won't run into WU failures due to RAM limitations anymore. Installed Hyper-V so maybe I'll try running some stuff in a VM. That said it's still too warm to fold, hell just running my plasma TV watching football yesterday made it mildly uncomfortable. Turned on Phantom Zone to grab OS updates as its been off for a couple months and it grabbed a WU on boot so i'll let it finish but the forecast is for more warm all week so no powering up yet. Almost tho...
