Epyon said: When are we going to get an all P core chip? I would love to do video encodes with that. Click to expand...

The i5s (minus K) and i3s are all P core. You can use the P/E chips without the E, but it'll be slower. Don't think Intel sees consumers as needing more P cores on their mainstream chips.Or: wait for the next HEDT release or go for AMD which still believes in high P core count chips and AVX-512.