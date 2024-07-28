Alien: Rogue Incursion is a brand-new single-player action-horror VR game that immerses players in the world of Alien...the game stars Zula Hendricks, an unbreakable ex-Colonial Marine, on a dangerous mission that brings her to the uncharted planet Purdan, and the secrets hiding beneath its surface
with her sentient AI companion, Davis-01, Zula must fight her way to the heart of the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions black-site facility...there she will need to survive deadly attacks from the most cunning Xenomorphs ever encountered and discover new horrors and threats that once unleashed could spell the end for humankind
Alien: Rogue Incursion will be available on Meta Quest 3, Steam, and PS VR2...coming Holiday 2024...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49WAFl7u6gA
