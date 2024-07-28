Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion is a brand-new single-player action-horror VR game that immerses players in the world of Alien...the game stars Zula Hendricks, an unbreakable ex-Colonial Marine, on a dangerous mission that brings her to the uncharted planet Purdan, and the secrets hiding beneath its surface

with her sentient AI companion, Davis-01, Zula must fight her way to the heart of the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions black-site facility...there she will need to survive deadly attacks from the most cunning Xenomorphs ever encountered and discover new horrors and threats that once unleashed could spell the end for humankind

Alien: Rogue Incursion will be available on Meta Quest 3, Steam, and PS VR2...coming Holiday 2024...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49WAFl7u6gA
 
Incursion.jpeg
 
You can't really judge it without seeing real gameplay, but a big problem a lot of VR games have is they don't really utilize the physicality of VR motion control and it's just a flat screen game with a VR view. That's kind of the vibes I'm getting from this trailer. Which generally just leads to kind of a meh exprience. The trailer didn't show anything "VR", it could have easily been a trailer for a flat game.

Hopefully it's good though.
 

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uaYbugGRV3c


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3HzRXcQg1A


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PY2YqgDUvFk


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5CMzNIPxG3o
I don't have an issue with the lack of motion control. The bread & butter of the VR experience for me is the projection of 3D space and being able to look around in it. I'd rather prefer to not have to pretend like I'm picking up and manipulating things with my hands when I'm just reaching out vaguely into the air. In the end you're still grasping onto controllers and pressing buttons, so I don't understand the difference.
 
I don't have an issue with the lack of motion control. The bread & butter of the VR experience for me is the projection of 3D space and being able to look around in it. I'd rather prefer to not have to pretend like I'm picking up and manipulating things with my hands when I'm just reaching out vaguely into the air. In the end you're still grasping onto controllers and pressing buttons, so I don't understand the difference.
I guess that is where we disagree. My favorite VR games utilize motion controllers to allow you to do something you can't in a flat game. Cutting things swith swords in full 3D space, being able to throw things realistically, walking around on your arms like a gorilla and climbing. Doing all of these things with such precision and realism that the entire game can be based around them.

If it's just an FPS that doesn't utilize motion controls beyond reloading the gun it isn't very interesting to me. Especially if it's a low budget game lacking in graphics, gameplay, sound, AI, etc. compared to flat screen FPS games.
 
