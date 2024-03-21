Alibaba Unveils Plans for Server-Grade RISC-V Processor and RISC-V Laptop

Pretty darn hype, ngl

"In addition to the C930, Alibaba showcased the RuyiBOOK, a laptop powered by the company's existing T-Head C910 processor. The C910, previously designed for edge servers, AI, and telecommunications applications, has been adapted for use in laptops. Strangely, the RuyiBOOK laptop runs on the openEuler operating system, an open-source version of Huawei's EulerOS, which is based on Red Hat Linux. The laptop also features Alibaba's collaboration suite, Ding Talk, and the open-source office software Libre Office, demonstrating its potential to cater to the needs of Chinese knowledge workers and consumers without relying on foreign software. Zhang Jianfeng, president of the Damo Academy, emphasized the increasing demand for new computing power and the potential for RISC-V to enter a period of "application explosion." Alibaba plans to continue investing in RISC-V research and development and fostering collaboration within the industry to promote innovation and growth in the RISC-V ecosystem, lessening reliance on US-sourced technology."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/320642/...rver-grade-risc-v-processor-and-risc-v-laptop
 
Agreed. It really doesn't matter how fast Chinese hardware is or will become, due to all the obvious strings that will be attached. You could argue that it wouldn't matter because there are plenty of other markets out there, and that's true to an extent, but many of those places (including the most populous country (India)) have actually been even more aggressive about banning Chinese tech than the US has.
 
"without relying on foreign software.". While being based on RedHat Linux. Yeah, right.
That's how it usually goes. Any time a country, or heck even company, starts talking about their own "home grown" OS it is basically always a fork of a popular Linux distro. Nobody actually wants to do the work of trying to build their own OS and ecosystem, they just wanna claim they have their own thing.

As an industry example there's Oracle Enterprise Linux and their "unbreakable enterprise kernel"... which is just a RedHat fork.
 
runs on the openEuler operating system, an open-source version of Huawei's EulerOS, which is based on Red Hat Linux.

The rest of that statement.

Marketing, thats what they do, they make something sound exciting to push interest in it.
 
That's how it usually goes. Any time a country, or heck even company, starts talking about their own "home grown" OS it is basically always a fork of a popular Linux distro. Nobody actually wants to do the work of trying to build their own OS and ecosystem, they just wanna claim they have their own thing.

Google has Fuchsia, which is actually original. Mostly based on asynchronous operations.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fuchsia_(operating_system)
 
