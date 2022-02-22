https://www.tomshardware.com/news/3...cket-counters-alder-lake-cpu-warping-disaster
Apparently the mounting points on this socket can sometimes warp the CPU. Had anyone heard about this?
I built a new system in the middle of December, and repeated the CPU last week for unrelated reasons, and did not notice any deformation of the IHS.
