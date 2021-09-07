Alan Wake Remastered

P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,558
Remedy Entertainment’s 2010 cult classic Alan Wake is getting a remastered version for multiple platforms...Epic Games’ publishing arm will release Alan Wake Remastered across PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series S/X, and the Epic Games Store on PC

Epic says the remaster will feature “all-new rendered 4K visuals”, commentary from writer and creative director Sam Lake, and the expansions The Signal and The Writer...pulp horror-influenced spinoff Alan Wake’s American Nightmare doesn’t appear to be included...Epic says it’ll be available this Fall...

https://www.alanwake.info/2021/09/remaster.html
 
Last edited:
Furious Nerd

Furious Nerd

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 14, 2006
Messages
3,258
Cool, I like Remedy's games a lot but have not played Alan Wake. Will definitely be looking forward to this.

P.S unrelated but Silent Hill remakes when? ....
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,558
since this is going to be an Epic Store exclusive there's not going to be any free upgrade or even a discount for current owners...this needs to be priced around $19.99- $24.99
 
F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
11,774
I would've been interested but I already replayed it once. Not sure I'm up for a 3rd play through. Had I known, I would've replayed something else.
 
Porter_

Porter_

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 10, 2007
Messages
8,304
Ah just the reason I need to play this game. I got about halfway through the original when it released, got distracted by other games, and never bothered to go back and finish.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
20,558
Rewriting history– Alan Wake Remastered

Our hero’s character model has been completely re-done

Many of the original developers of Alan Wake were involved in the creation of this remaster...above all, we wanted to preserve the identity and unique visual style of Alan Wake, while still elevating the graphics to meet modern players’ expectations...almost everything in the original game has been retouched: a ton of individual items, from environment scenes to individual props, textures, sound effect files, and the art for the UI

as it’s a hugely important part of creating the unnerving atmosphere of the game, there was a dedicated team working hard to ensure the trees and foliage would look as good as possible...

https://blog.playstation.com/2021/0...ered-brings-the-writers-story-to-ps4-and-ps5/
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,719
I'm going to wait for some reviews of this one. They don't show a lot of gameplay in the trailer and most what they do show still looks like an older game. I own the original PC game in multiple stores (+ on the Xbox) so even $30 seems a hair steep. Maybe if it's on sale or reviews paint a picture of a major upgrade.
 
DWolvin

DWolvin

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 13, 2002
Messages
2,722
I didn't play the original until last year, this is more of an upgrade than you remember the clips are not great but I see much better texture and what looks to be higher poly. But I certainly could be wrong. Either way, Alan Wake is a great game with a few mistakes but worth playing for story and some great tension and light horror vibes.
 
