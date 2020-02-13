Air pressure testing loop with CO2

Almost no one does a dry pressure test. Typically people will run the pump on a separate power supply with the main system powered off, put paper towels underneath the connections, and let it run for a day and see if there are any leaks.



The maximum pressure put out by a 355 pump is about 8 PSI. Two of those can do 16 PSI, and that's the highest pressure you will ever see in a system. A CO2 cartridge is 853 PSI... I would say you are running a high risk of damaging something by using one. Just do the one day leakage test.