Air pressure testing loop with CO2

This might be a stupid question but when you do a dry pressure test with air, can you use a co2 cartridge instead? Will it damage anything if I open the valve a quarter?
 
Almost no one does a dry pressure test. Typically people will run the pump on a separate power supply with the main system powered off, put paper towels underneath the connections, and let it run for a day and see if there are any leaks.

The maximum pressure put out by a 355 pump is about 8 PSI. Two of those can do 16 PSI, and that's the highest pressure you will ever see in a system. A CO2 cartridge is 853 PSI... I would say you are running a high risk of damaging something by using one. Just do the one day leakage test.
 
If the pressure is too high you'll blow out a seal/o-ring/gasket. Doesn't matter what the gas is (assuming not caustic), too much pressure will find a way out.

I have ran a vacuum test successfully.before however.
 
