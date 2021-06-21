Air bubbles at pump

Trying to figure this out. For the last few months my loop keeps making a lot of noise at the pump. Sounds like air getting trapped or something for a bit and then it goes away and then comes back, over and over.



Been running the same layout in the case since 2009 but have changed out hardware and blocks over time. I thought maybe the pump being 11 years old, that it was having issues, so I replaced the pump. I also replaced one section of tube right at the pump because it had collapsed on itself (yes I'm still on soft tubing). I bled the air out in the kitchen, let it run on the counter for a while and it didn't make the noise at all. Ok cool, setup the computer and turn it back on and let it do its things and the sound is back.



Again its like water or air getting trapped in the pump or something and it eventually works its way out. Seems that no matter what I try in terms of getting the air out it comes back?? I don't get it. I don't see air bubbles moving through the tubing, I've left the fill open to let air escape. After 11 years of never having issues I am not sure what to do.



it is really annoying but it does not seem to effecting cooling.



Any ideas what to try?