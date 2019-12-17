AIO for 2080TI founders

So i recently water cooled my 2080ti, but was a full custom loop.Trying to figure out how water cool my husbands 2080Ti. He is not interested in a full custom loop and frankly his case does not support it.I see two optionsEVGA looks to have a heat sink that covers ram and CoreNXT has an option but looks to no cover the ram which frankly freaks me out!what say the pro's here? I almost wanna get a pump rez rad combo so it's an all in one unit but doubt the exist.