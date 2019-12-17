AIO for 2080TI founders

Discussion in 'Overclocking & Cooling' started by Orddie, Dec 16, 2019.

    Orddie

    So i recently water cooled my 2080ti, but was a full custom loop.

    Trying to figure out how water cool my husbands 2080Ti. He is not interested in a full custom loop and frankly his case does not support it.

    I see two options

    EVGA looks to have a heat sink that covers ram and Core
    https://www.evga.com/products/productlist.aspx?type=18&family=Cooling&chipset=GPU+HYBRID+Cooler

    NXT has an option but looks to no cover the ram which frankly freaks me out!
    https://www.nzxt.com/product-overview/kraken-g12

    what say the pro's here? I almost wanna get a pump rez rad combo so it's an all in one unit but doubt the exist.
     
    RazorWind

    EK makes an AIO-like setup:
    https://www.ekwb.com/solutions/all-in-one/

    You could get the pump/res/rad thing and the graphics card block, and you wouldn't need the blower heatsink for the memory and buck converters. In fact, you could add a CPU block, too, if you wanted.

    With that out of the way, I don't think it's worth the trouble if you're not going to something resembling a full open loop setup. I'd either use the air cooler, or use a full size case and go ham on the cooling.
     
    somebrains

    I use a cheapie nzxt g12 bracket and a 120mm EVGA aio (bc it was $25 at the time).

    There wasn't an easy solution for my pcb unlike a founders setup.

    Stripped my 1080ti down to bare pcb.
    Fans and pump controlled by motherboard curves.
    Set the fan on the bracket to a custom 25% starting speed.
    Pump at 100%
    Aio rad fan has its own curve to taste.

    If I'm over 50c then I'm in a room that's over 100f.
    It isn't loud.

    xx80ti performance is capped by thermals.
    Once the gpu is kept cool, he can tune towards +/-5fps and dead flat frametime.
    If he can feel the diff in games it's immensely rewarding.
     
    Dermen

    I use an NZXT G10 bracket on my 1080ti, and it was on my 980ti before that. I keep the temps around 60C, if I turn the fans up I can get it down to 50C or less but I prefer less noise since my case is on my desk.

    Cooling the memory and VRM depends on the model of the card. There are a few cards where the core heatsink is separate from the memory/VRM cooler and you can leave it in place. Most of the time that is not the case. You can get little memory and VRM sinks that attach with double sided thermal tape. I used to use them all the time back when GPUs didn't come with memory/VRM cooling at all.

    Some people just run the cards with no memory/VRM cooling. I remember a 1080ti review where the NZXT bracket's fan cooled the naked memory/VRM better than the stock heatsink. That depends on the specific model of the card though.
     
