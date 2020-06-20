AIO Cooling underperforming

I've got a 6700k (Still stock, after BIOS flash and complete gutting/cleaning/rebuild) sitting under a Corsair H1156i 280mm Cooler.Arctic P14 PWM fans on them. (Good SP fans)If I stress test the CPU, I can thermal throttle it, at stock speeds. Which is obviously not what a 280mm AIO should do.Block is screwed down tight, I put on fresh paste before rebuilding. I even put washers on the backplate, due to the looseness of it.I know it's making decent contact, because at Idle, it's at most 1-2C over Ambient. (Granted Ambient is about 31C right now, but still. I shouldn't be hitting 100C at stock.)Any thoughts?