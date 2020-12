so plan on going amd 5900x soon , is there much difference besides the size of the fans besides the 120 vs 140 and do i need a push pull config or just the 2 fans included? If i go 280 i can use my noctua 140's i assume instead of the stock ones would that be better? Also its in a cooler master H500 case with the rad in place at top of the case would the fans hit my ram or block it from being installed?