Ai Restaurant opens in California

I worked at McDonald's in the early 90s for a year fun job but made 4.50 after one year got a 10 cent raise so I quit. Burned myself a few times cleaning the grill at night.
 
cpufrost said:
What did they expect to happen with these stratospheric minimum wage hikes?
Click to expand...
I was all ready to start the 'freakin boomers stop whining about kids getting raises". then i looked and saw it is going from 16 to 20an hour this year. wow....
 
Last edited:
it's almost like everything that uses some level of automation is now being classified as "AI"

A number of years back there was one called Creator Burger, it was a burger building robot which no one screamed "AI" at. Always meant to go there to try one for kicks and giggles then they went out of business.
 
sfsuphysics said:
it's almost like everything that uses some level of automation is now being classified as "AI"

A number of years back there was one called Creator Burger, it was a burger building robot which no one screamed "AI" at. Always meant to go there to try one for kicks and giggles then they went out of business.
Click to expand...
My take on it is these always get created by robotics people that look up how to make (insert food items) and then the robots make it. Instead of creating something that tastes really good first and then building the robots around the menu items.

Like even in that video posted the food looks boring.

Can make a robot do anything you want, but the one programming it has to know how to do it first.

Not to mention I am wondering what the ROI is on an automated restaurant. That kind of specialized robotics is not cheap.
 
sfsuphysics said:
it's almost like everything that uses some level of automation is now being classified as "AI"

A number of years back there was one called Creator Burger, it was a burger building robot which no one screamed "AI" at. Always meant to go there to try one for kicks and giggles then they went out of business.
Click to expand...

Nobody reads anything past the headlines so they call it AI and wait for clicks, it all works superbly. You just toss some AI in the marketing wank and get your "engagement" statistics ready for your investors.
 
Last edited:
The lables above the fryer in the Thumbnails in the video we use them at Walmart they replaced the Barcodes of years past. We call them Viz Picks not sure of the technical name of them.
 
Last edited:
cpufrost said:
What did they expect to happen with these stratospheric minimum wage hikes?
Click to expand...

$20/hour is really not much in some areas. A basic apartment that in a decent area near me will eat 50+% of your monthly income _just from the raw rent_. That's ignoring food, utilities, etc.

And it's _worse_ as you get into the city. Which is why people live near here and commute in... which drives up costs. See something that looks suspiciously sanely priced? There's something wrong - I guarantee it, enjoy whatever infestation at minimum.
 
socK said:
$20/hour is really not much in some areas. A basic apartment that in a decent area near me will eat 50+% of your monthly income _just from the raw rent_. That's ignoring food, utilities, etc.

And it's _worse_ as you get into the city. Which is why people live near here and commute in... which drives up costs. See something that looks suspiciously sanely priced? There's something wrong - I guarantee it, enjoy whatever infestation at minimum.
Click to expand...
I get it, but it's called minimum wage for a reason!
No skill, no education, et al. It's the beginning of a career.
Now with min wage earners making $40k a year in some places where does that leave their supers and their bosses?
It's just not sustainable.
Of course higher wages means more income to a government with a toxic spending problem.
And higher prices for everyone.
Pretty sad when a happy meal cost more than going to Friendly's in the 80s.
But that's where we are.
 
cpufrost said:
I get it, but it's called minimum wage for a reason!
No skill, no education, et al. It's the beginning of a career.
Now with min wage earners making $40k a year in some places where does that leave their supers and their bosses?
It's just not sustainable.
Of course higher wages means more income to a government with a toxic spending problem.
And higher prices for everyone.
Pretty sad when a happy meal cost more than going to Friendly's in the 80s.
But that's where we are.
Click to expand...
Minimum wage was established as a livable wage, that's the spirit of the idea, or atleast it was
 
Someone posted an AI-generated recipe for fettuccini alfredo to /ck/ that called for a half a pound of fettuccini and two cups of neutral oil.

All the spergs got into an argument about seed oils...
 
sfsuphysics said:
it's almost like everything that uses some level of automation is now being classified as "AI"

A number of years back there was one called Creator Burger, it was a burger building robot which no one screamed "AI" at. Always meant to go there to try one for kicks and giggles then they went out of business.
Click to expand...

Im getting tired of the conflation of AI and Automated as well. This annoys me greatly.

A food making robot is nothing special or new, nor does it contain any actual intelligence - just various sets of instructions that are, boiled down, based on complicated if/then/else statements, loop counters, and timers.
 
cpufrost said:
I get it, but it's called minimum wage for a reason!
No skill, no education, et al. It's the beginning of a career.
Now with min wage earners making $40k a year in some places where does that leave their supers and their bosses?
It's just not sustainable.
Of course higher wages means more income to a government with a toxic spending problem.
And higher prices for everyone.
Pretty sad when a happy meal cost more than going to Friendly's in the 80s.
But that's where we are.
Click to expand...

The idea is that it's enough of a baseline for a living wage

And here, at least, the gap is large enough is still enough that you alone could probably be considered a risky rent. It'll be obvious you're realistically paycheck to paycheck.

Childcare will be a serious issue. At that point you're probably fucked outside of job 2, since that can add 1000+/month just for daycare. Any health issues and you're in shit. The second you start dipping into the red you're well on the road to exasperating everything further.

A minor thing is within the realm of blowing away months of your savings at that rate. I hurt my knee at one point and ate almost $900 for the MRI alone, let alone PT - with insurance. Getting an education during this still costs time and money on top.

Where do you lay the blame on corporate greed?
 
It all ends with automation. If wages go too high companies will move to robots to offset the cost. If wages are too low then no one will want to work for that and companies will have to move to robots to stay in business.
 
Imagine paying the million plus it costs to build this thing rather than hiring a few people. Also, it'll likely break at some point and will cost a huge amount to fix.
 
Decko87 said:
Imagine paying the million plus it costs to build this thing rather than hiring a few people. Also, it'll likely break at some point and will cost a huge amount to fix.
Click to expand...
The minute wage-benefit goes down because company automate, it become again cheaper to hire.

I feel like it could avoiding trouble and a fast turning of workforce (or just not having them at high wage realibly available) than being cheaper here, with the current demography age curve for some work, like elderly care, it will be not just a question of cheaper or not, but just the very possibility for the work to be done.
 
Decko87 said:
Imagine paying the million plus it costs to build this thing rather than hiring a few people. Also, it'll likely break at some point and will cost a huge amount to fix.
Click to expand...

Eventually someone is going to fuck up and manage to get eviscerated by one with a fry basket

At that point we obviously need AI to repair our AI cooks. Until the repair bots break down...

It's all one slippery slope to Skynet.
 
Darunion said:
It all ends with automation. If wages go too high companies will move to robots to offset the cost. If wages are too low then no one will want to work for that and companies will have to move to robots to stay in business.
Click to expand...

or they take the business to a country where wages are lower.
 
Last edited:
Bigbacon said:
or they take the business to a country where wages are lower.
Click to expand...
Very true.

I honestly rather have automation. Keeps a country making and doing things instead of just buying things.

We just are at a stage again where we judge the decisions of it like when robots entered car factories, elevators run themselves, telephone operators were replaced with electronic switches.

Better to have a company automating and producing a couple jobs and of higher skill level and doing something locally than to lose it entirely in my opinion.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
The concept is a little older than that, but at some point after the 1940's it fell out of fashion.


View: https://youtu.be/gsOvki4CO24
Click to expand...


That's essentially just a vending machine restocked with hot food.

There is a modern form of that. You place your order in an app, then just go up and grab the bag with your number on it off a shelf, or they call your number/name and you just go grab it from the person, or through a drive through, or wait in the parking lot and they bring it to your car.

The part that needs to be automated better is actually making the food like what's shown in the OP video.


I rarely get fast food, and that's mostly because there is a high chance the workers fuck it up in some way.
 
Decko87 said:
Minimum wage was established as a livable wage, that's the spirit of the idea, or atleast it was
Click to expand...
Fair enough, it's just alarming to see minimum wage 10X higher than what I was making when it was minimum! ;-)
Sorry for drifting OT, carry on!

And for food prep, don't mind lights out facilities. No longer would I need to worry about cheese on a burger that was ordered without.
However, they will need proper maintenance and cleaning.
This isn't like a pinsetter. And yes I remember when bowling alleys used pinboys before automation took over. Which was a good thing! :-D
 
sfsuphysics said:
it's almost like everything that uses some level of automation is now being classified as "AI"

A number of years back there was one called Creator Burger, it was a burger building robot which no one screamed "AI" at. Always meant to go there to try one for kicks and giggles then they went out of business.
Click to expand...
Its the new buzz term for any level of automation these days like what "dot com" was to the internet.

Also don't forget to leave a tip for your robot:


View: https://youtu.be/7EWrzMQjA38?feature=shared
 
This is quite different than usual animation that no one called AI too.

In the past either the restaurant cuisine would have been build for the robot or some adjustment would have had to been made.

The intelligent part of it, is being universal and working on restaurant already build cuisine that did not had the robot in mind, because it can look.

You put something you want to fry in a basket, the robot camera look at it, understand which food it is and will fry it a good amount of time for that type of food.

This is different than something with a limited amount of hardcoded scenario with a couple sensor that make it stop in case of collision (which would have been AI in the past), this will be called AI for a couple of years until taken for granted.
 
someone has to fix the robots or get robots to fix the robots. of course someone will make a cheaper robot with shittier parts to save money or boost their earnings. give those fuckers ai and they will probably go on strike and the vicious cycle will continue, just with robots not humans.
 
cpufrost said:
I get it, but it's called minimum wage for a reason!
No skill, no education, et al. It's the beginning of a career.
Now with min wage earners making $40k a year in some places where does that leave their supers and their bosses?
It's just not sustainable.
Of course higher wages means more income to a government with a toxic spending problem.
And higher prices for everyone.
Pretty sad when a happy meal cost more than going to Friendly's in the 80s.
But that's where we are.
Click to expand...
Keep in mind that other countries have higher minimum wages while offering the same products for cheaper than us Americans. It's not like corporations like McDonalds is barely keeping the lights on. Automation is done specifically because it'll be cheaper in the long run. Don't pay attention too much to physical labor jobs when AI is really gunning for jobs that require you to sit in front of a computer. You'll change your tune on minimum wage when "AI" comes for your job.


View: https://youtu.be/F8ub9ay1Duo?si=lp906AjxRDzMG75F
Darunion said:
It all ends with automation. If wages go too high companies will move to robots to offset the cost. If wages are too low then no one will want to work for that and companies will have to move to robots to stay in business.
Click to expand...
Welcome to late stage capitalism. From this point forward we'll have to do something to... reduce the rate of homelessness in America.

View: https://youtu.be/jjE5mBXDKIU?si=e5FUHmQuFZ-PF_5J
 
DukenukemX said:
Keep in mind that other countries have higher minimum wages while offering the same products for cheaper than us Americans.
Click to expand...
The uniparty of the USA does tend to take advantage of everyone by offering the benefits of Socialism yet only producing the detriments of Socialism.
Such as the other side of the Socialist coin...
DukenukemX said:
late stage capitalism
Click to expand...
Corporatism ;)
 
cpufrost said:
What did they expect to happen with these stratospheric minimum wage hikes?
Click to expand...
It's not that. No one wants those jobs anymore, even at $20 an hour.

I'm not resisting it, will be better fucking service.

**************

As far as AI goes, at some point in the future, most work will be automated. 10% of the population will be the ones with jobs and with them and the automation, everyone's consumption will be met, i.e. no one else will need to work. We will have to give 90% of the population a base income.
If we don't, more and more people will be homeless. What can they do? Go out and hunt for food? The population is already at unsustainable levels, and the animal life on the planet is down 70% from 1970 levels... replaced by humans which have more than doubled population in that same time.

Society will have to go thru a huge re-think of how we live, cause this shit we are doing now is not going to work forever.

Throw in yearly natural disasters thanks to climate chaos, shit's going to get real fun. It'll be like the walking dead but without the zombies... where your fellow man is the biggest threat. Forward progress will stop if it gets bad enough...

Good times a comin'.
 
Last edited:
GoodBoy said:
As far as AI goes, at some point in the future, most work will be automated. 10% of the population will be the ones with jobs and with them and the automation, everyone's consumption will be met, i.e. no one else will need to work. We will have to give 90% of the population a base income.
Click to expand...
Two ways to make a slave out of everyone:
1) Work people without pay.
2) Pay people without work.

GoodBoy said:
Throw in yearly natural disasters thanks to climate chaos, shit's going to get real fun.
Click to expand...
Outside of propaganda, this isn't actually a thing.

GoodBoy said:
It'll be like the walking dead but without the zombies... where your fellow man is the biggest threat. Forward progress will stop if it gets bad enough...

Good times a comin'.
Click to expand...
What you are talking about is the dark cyberpunk future, and we have been living this garbage for the last four years. :borg:
20 minutes into the future, and you are correct about your fellow man being the biggest threat:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epULcm4-le4
 
Red Falcon said:
The uniparty of the USA does tend to take advantage of everyone by offering the benefits of Socialism yet only producing the detriments of Socialism.
Such as the other side of the Socialist coin...
Click to expand...
Socialism by definition is putting democracy into the workplace. I know there's a lot of right leaning people here, but you guys have a very different definition of what is Socialism.
Corporatism ;)
Click to expand...
Whateverism. Right now Apple has more money than the GDP of some European countries, and that is scary. At what point could they just buy out our democracy? I say this and we have Trump and Biden as our best choices for president.
GoodBoy said:
It's not that. No one wants those jobs anymore, even at $20 an hour.
Click to expand...
Then pay more. Are we in agreement that nobody should get paid $20 to shovel shit? The reality is that people found alternative means of making money and something like $20 for a shit job is just shit. It's also likely that people are now prioritizing their mental health and settling for jobs that pay less, but aren't stressing out their bodies and eating their time. You can't even get your car fixed without it costing as much as the car itself because that mechanic is now worth more per hour.
As far as AI goes, at some point in the future, most work will be automated. 10% of the population will be the ones with jobs and with them and the automation, everyone's consumption will be met, i.e. no one else will need to work. We will have to give 90% of the population a base income.
If we don't, more and more people will be homeless. What can they do? Go out and hunt for food? The population is already at unsustainable levels, and the animal life on the planet is down 70% from 1970 levels... replaced by humans which have more than doubled population in that same time.

Society will have to go thru a huge re-think of how we live, cause this shit we are doing now is not going to work forever.

Throw in yearly natural disasters thanks to climate chaos, shit's going to get real fun. It'll be like the walking dead but without the zombies... where your fellow man is the biggest threat. Forward progress will stop if it gets bad enough...

Good times a comin'.
Click to expand...
The thing is that everyone thinks that AI is going to replace the minimum wage workers but they got it all wrong. Flippy the robot which they showed is $30k with an additional $1,500 per month just to operate it. To replace a burger flipping human who gets paid $20 an hour? They're not saving themselves any money doing this, but a person who sits in front of a computer who makes TPS reports, or whatever it is, can be replaced with software. Even artists are a thing that could be replaced with just software. The Boston Dynamics robots can barely move boxes around like a human, and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but software is cheap. The people that software can replace have a three figure salary. Most of those people are the ones who should be worried when they lose their jobs. Going forward, society really needs to rethink how to deal with what will be an alarming high jobless rate, because we're not going back to digging a hole and filling it strategy.
 
DukenukemX said:
Flippy the robot which they showed is $30k with an additional $1,500 per month just to operate it. To replace a burger flipping human who gets paid $20 an hour? They're not saving themselves any money doing this, but a person who sits in front of a computer who makes TPS reports, or whatever it is, can be replaced with software.
Click to expand...
You aren't taking workplace insurance into account.
There is a massive cost savings in moving anything to AI/automation/robotics with general maintenance compared to humans who can get injured, proceed with legal action, have unemployment, etc.

It always comes down to cost, and the moment AI/automation/robotics are more cost effective than humans, well, here we are. :borg:
Megacorps don't invest billions/trillions into AI because they aren't "saving any money", its a massive forward-investment that is going to hurt the average individual in a severe way for at least the short/medium term, which will probably extend beyond our lifetimes.
 
Also has the benefit of less food poisoning that could be caused by employees not washing their hands after using the toilet :vomit:🤮💩🤢
 
Red Falcon said:
You aren't taking workplace insurance into account.
There is a massive cost savings in moving anything to AI/automation/robotics with general maintenance compared to humans who can get injured, proceed with legal action, have unemployment, etc.

It always comes down to cost, and the moment AI/automation/robotics are more cost effective than humans, well, here we are. :borg:
Megacorps don't invest billions/trillions into AI because they aren't "saving any money", its a massive forward-investment that is going to hurt the average individual in a severe way for at least the short/medium term, which will probably extend beyond our lifetimes.
Click to expand...
Plus health insurance, 401k's, etc. The actual cost per employee is quite a bit more than just the wage paid.
 
PeaKr said:
someone has to fix the robots or get robots to fix the robots. of course someone will make a cheaper robot with shittier parts to save money or boost their earnings. give those fuckers ai and they will probably go on strike and the vicious cycle will continue, just with robots not humans.
Click to expand...
100% sure the way it will work is that every one of those robots (I refuse to refer to them as "AI") will also come with a hefty service contract, because just like copy machines in an office that company loses money if the machines are not working and it's worth it for the company to pay for the service contract, there is zero way these become something that a DIY tinkerer will fix as there most likely will be ToS agreements and the software will be in some way encrypted (think John Deere) which requires a qualified service tech to make work, and I wouldn't be surprised if those service contracts end up costing more than the workers that the machines claim to save money by replacing. It's one thing if your soft serve ice cream machine is always broken, as not selling an ice cream cone isn't going to make or break a burger joint, but not having fries going or burgers will. But while it may end up costing more for a machine + contract, it allows the owners to not have to deal with people striking or silly governments telling them they can't make people work for a slave's wage.

Ultimately some big brain at MIT wrote a paper stating that AI probably won't impact our world too much as it will cost more than it save, yet we seen these robots replace "repetitive human jobs" e.g. auto assembly, and now we see it again with repetitive human jobs except unironically "cost too much" ends up replacing the cheapest jobs out there. I think the MIT brainer who wrote that is just trying to lull into a sense of calm, before you know it predictive algorithms is going to replace software designers, replace secretaries, HR departments, CEOs. First they came for ...

Oh and the argument of robots will just create a higher paid, more educated workforce is laughable. So a few people making more money are tasked with maintenance for a region of fast food burger flipping bots, that replaces hundreds upon hundreds of lower paid jobs, that's not improvement in society.
 
sfsuphysics said:
100% sure the way it will work is that every one of those robots (I refuse to refer to them as "AI") will also come with a hefty service contract, because just like copy machines in an office that company loses money if the machines are not working and it's worth it for the company to pay for the service contract, there is zero way these become something that a DIY tinkerer will fix as there most likely will be ToS agreements and the software will be in some way encrypted (think John Deere) which requires a qualified service tech to make work, and I wouldn't be surprised if those service contracts end up costing more than the workers that the machines claim to save money by replacing. It's one thing if your soft serve ice cream machine is always broken, as not selling an ice cream cone isn't going to make or break a burger joint, but not having fries going or burgers will. But while it may end up costing more for a machine + contract, it allows the owners to not have to deal with people striking or silly governments telling them they can't make people work for a slave's wage.

Ultimately some big brain at MIT wrote a paper stating that AI probably won't impact our world too much as it will cost more than it save, yet we seen these robots replace "repetitive human jobs" e.g. auto assembly, and now we see it again with repetitive human jobs except unironically "cost too much" ends up replacing the cheapest jobs out there. I think the MIT brainer who wrote that is just trying to lull into a sense of calm, before you know it predictive algorithms is going to replace software designers, replace secretaries, HR departments, CEOs. First they came for ...

Oh and the argument of robots will just create a higher paid, more educated workforce is laughable. So a few people making more money are tasked with maintenance for a region of fast food burger flipping bots, that replaces hundreds upon hundreds of lower paid jobs, that's not improvement in society.
Click to expand...

Society will move on nonetheless. Automation and improved efficiency has continually been disrupting jobs throughout history. There have been bigger disruptions than "AI" in the past and people adapted and found ways to provide value. It wasn't long ago over half the people in the US were farmers, now it's less than 2%.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top