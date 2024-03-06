Ai Restaurant opens in California

Comixbooks
I was all ready to start the 'freakin boomers stop whining about kids getting raises". then i looked and saw it is going from 16 to 20an hour this year. wow....
My take on it is these always get created by robotics people that look up how to make (insert food items) and then the robots make it. Instead of creating something that tastes really good first and then building the robots around the menu items.it's almost like everything that uses some level of automation is now being classified as "AI"
A number of years back there was one called Creator Burger, it was a burger building robot which no one screamed "AI" at. Always meant to go there to try one for kicks and giggles then they went out of business.
I get it, but it's called minimum wage for a reason!$20/hour is really not much in some areas. A basic apartment that in a decent area near me will eat 50+% of your monthly income _just from the raw rent_. That's ignoring food, utilities, etc.
And it's _worse_ as you get into the city. Which is why people live near here and commute in... which drives up costs. See something that looks suspiciously sanely priced? There's something wrong - I guarantee it, enjoy whatever infestation at minimum.
The minute wage-benefit goes down because company automate, it become again cheaper to hire.Imagine paying the million plus it costs to build this thing rather than hiring a few people. Also, it'll likely break at some point and will cost a huge amount to fix.
Imagine paying the million plus it costs to build this thing rather than hiring a few people. Also, it'll likely break at some point and will cost a huge amount to fix.
It all ends with automation. If wages go too high companies will move to robots to offset the cost. If wages are too low then no one will want to work for that and companies will have to move to robots to stay in business.
Very true.or they take the business to a country where wages are lower.
The concept is a little older than that, but at some point after the 1940's it fell out of fashion.
View: https://youtu.be/gsOvki4CO24
Welcome to late stage capitalism. From this point forward we'll have to do something to... reduce the rate of homelessness in America.It all ends with automation. If wages go too high companies will move to robots to offset the cost. If wages are too low then no one will want to work for that and companies will have to move to robots to stay in business.
The uniparty of the USA does tend to take advantage of everyone by offering the benefits of Socialism yet only producing the detriments of Socialism.Keep in mind that other countries have higher minimum wages while offering the same products for cheaper than us Americans.
Corporatismlate stage capitalism
It's not that. No one wants those jobs anymore, even at $20 an hour.
Two ways to make a slave out of everyone:As far as AI goes, at some point in the future, most work will be automated. 10% of the population will be the ones with jobs and with them and the automation, everyone's consumption will be met, i.e. no one else will need to work. We will have to give 90% of the population a base income.
Outside of propaganda, this isn't actually a thing.Throw in yearly natural disasters thanks to climate chaos, shit's going to get real fun.
What you are talking about is the dark cyberpunk future, and we have been living this garbage for the last four years.It'll be like the walking dead but without the zombies... where your fellow man is the biggest threat. Forward progress will stop if it gets bad enough...
Good times a comin'.
Socialism by definition is putting democracy into the workplace. I know there's a lot of right leaning people here, but you guys have a very different definition of what is Socialism.The uniparty of the USA does tend to take advantage of everyone by offering the benefits of Socialism yet only producing the detriments of Socialism.
Such as the other side of the Socialist coin...
Whateverism. Right now Apple has more money than the GDP of some European countries, and that is scary. At what point could they just buy out our democracy? I say this and we have Trump and Biden as our best choices for president.Corporatism
Then pay more. Are we in agreement that nobody should get paid $20 to shovel shit? The reality is that people found alternative means of making money and something like $20 for a shit job is just shit. It's also likely that people are now prioritizing their mental health and settling for jobs that pay less, but aren't stressing out their bodies and eating their time. You can't even get your car fixed without it costing as much as the car itself because that mechanic is now worth more per hour.It's not that. No one wants those jobs anymore, even at $20 an hour.
The thing is that everyone thinks that AI is going to replace the minimum wage workers but they got it all wrong. Flippy the robot which they showed is $30k with an additional $1,500 per month just to operate it. To replace a burger flipping human who gets paid $20 an hour? They're not saving themselves any money doing this, but a person who sits in front of a computer who makes TPS reports, or whatever it is, can be replaced with software. Even artists are a thing that could be replaced with just software. The Boston Dynamics robots can barely move boxes around like a human, and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but software is cheap. The people that software can replace have a three figure salary. Most of those people are the ones who should be worried when they lose their jobs. Going forward, society really needs to rethink how to deal with what will be an alarming high jobless rate, because we're not going back to digging a hole and filling it strategy.As far as AI goes, at some point in the future, most work will be automated. 10% of the population will be the ones with jobs and with them and the automation, everyone's consumption will be met, i.e. no one else will need to work. We will have to give 90% of the population a base income.
If we don't, more and more people will be homeless. What can they do? Go out and hunt for food? The population is already at unsustainable levels, and the animal life on the planet is down 70% from 1970 levels... replaced by humans which have more than doubled population in that same time.
Society will have to go thru a huge re-think of how we live, cause this shit we are doing now is not going to work forever.
Throw in yearly natural disasters thanks to climate chaos, shit's going to get real fun. It'll be like the walking dead but without the zombies... where your fellow man is the biggest threat. Forward progress will stop if it gets bad enough...
Good times a comin'.
You aren't taking workplace insurance into account.Flippy the robot which they showed is $30k with an additional $1,500 per month just to operate it. To replace a burger flipping human who gets paid $20 an hour? They're not saving themselves any money doing this, but a person who sits in front of a computer who makes TPS reports, or whatever it is, can be replaced with software.
Plus health insurance, 401k's, etc. The actual cost per employee is quite a bit more than just the wage paid.You aren't taking workplace insurance into account.
There is a massive cost savings in moving anything to AI/automation/robotics with general maintenance compared to humans who can get injured, proceed with legal action, have unemployment, etc.
It always comes down to cost, and the moment AI/automation/robotics are more cost effective than humans, well, here we are.
Megacorps don't invest billions/trillions into AI because they aren't "saving any money", its a massive forward-investment that is going to hurt the average individual in a severe way for at least the short/medium term, which will probably extend beyond our lifetimes.
100% sure the way it will work is that every one of those robots (I refuse to refer to them as "AI") will also come with a hefty service contract, because just like copy machines in an office that company loses money if the machines are not working and it's worth it for the company to pay for the service contract, there is zero way these become something that a DIY tinkerer will fix as there most likely will be ToS agreements and the software will be in some way encrypted (think John Deere) which requires a qualified service tech to make work, and I wouldn't be surprised if those service contracts end up costing more than the workers that the machines claim to save money by replacing. It's one thing if your soft serve ice cream machine is always broken, as not selling an ice cream cone isn't going to make or break a burger joint, but not having fries going or burgers will. But while it may end up costing more for a machine + contract, it allows the owners to not have to deal with people striking or silly governments telling them they can't make people work for a slave's wage.someone has to fix the robots or get robots to fix the robots. of course someone will make a cheaper robot with shittier parts to save money or boost their earnings. give those fuckers ai and they will probably go on strike and the vicious cycle will continue, just with robots not humans.
Ultimately some big brain at MIT wrote a paper stating that AI probably won't impact our world too much as it will cost more than it save, yet we seen these robots replace "repetitive human jobs" e.g. auto assembly, and now we see it again with repetitive human jobs except unironically "cost too much" ends up replacing the cheapest jobs out there. I think the MIT brainer who wrote that is just trying to lull into a sense of calm, before you know it predictive algorithms is going to replace software designers, replace secretaries, HR departments, CEOs. First they came for ...
Oh and the argument of robots will just create a higher paid, more educated workforce is laughable. So a few people making more money are tasked with maintenance for a region of fast food burger flipping bots, that replaces hundreds upon hundreds of lower paid jobs, that's not improvement in society.