Ai Restaurant opens in California

Red Falcon said: The uniparty of the USA does tend to take advantage of everyone by offering the benefits of Socialism yet only producing the detriments of Socialism.

Such as the other side of the Socialist coin... Click to expand...

GoodBoy said: It's not that. No one wants those jobs anymore, even at $20 an hour. Click to expand...

As far as AI goes, at some point in the future, most work will be automated. 10% of the population will be the ones with jobs and with them and the automation, everyone's consumption will be met, i.e. no one else will need to work. We will have to give 90% of the population a base income.

If we don't, more and more people will be homeless. What can they do? Go out and hunt for food? The population is already at unsustainable levels, and the animal life on the planet is down 70% from 1970 levels... replaced by humans which have more than doubled population in that same time.



Society will have to go thru a huge re-think of how we live, cause this shit we are doing now is not going to work forever.



Throw in yearly natural disasters thanks to climate chaos, shit's going to get real fun. It'll be like the walking dead but without the zombies... where your fellow man is the biggest threat. Forward progress will stop if it gets bad enough...



Good times a comin'. Click to expand...

Socialism by definition is putting democracy into the workplace. I know there's a lot of right leaning people here, but you guys have a very different definition of what is Socialism.Whateverism. Right now Apple has more money than the GDP of some European countries, and that is scary. At what point could they just buy out our democracy? I say this and we have Trump and Biden as our best choices for president.Then pay more. Are we in agreement that nobody should get paid $20 to shovel shit? The reality is that people found alternative means of making money and something like $20 for a shit job is just shit. It's also likely that people are now prioritizing their mental health and settling for jobs that pay less, but aren't stressing out their bodies and eating their time. You can't even get your car fixed without it costing as much as the car itself because that mechanic is now worth more per hour.The thing is that everyone thinks that AI is going to replace the minimum wage workers but they got it all wrong. Flippy the robot which they showed is $30k with an additional $1,500 per month just to operate it. To replace a burger flipping human who gets paid $20 an hour? They're not saving themselves any money doing this, but a person who sits in front of a computer who makes TPS reports, or whatever it is, can be replaced with software. Even artists are a thing that could be replaced with just software. The Boston Dynamics robots can barely move boxes around like a human, and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, but software is cheap. The people that software can replace have a three figure salary. Most of those people are the ones who should be worried when they lose their jobs. Going forward, society really needs to rethink how to deal with what will be an alarming high jobless rate, because we're not going back to digging a hole and filling it strategy.