AI Isn’t Making Much Money

Most professional artists work for companies doing marketing materials, packaging, signage, brochures, website, etc. Very few people make money simply selling pictures like what you're describing in point 2. The person who lost their job to image genertion is figmant of an SJW's imagination.

I actually mostly agree with this as someone who works in the games industry and a developer. I don't see AI anywhere close to replacing our artists, that's including environment art, modeling, concept art, and animations. It does some stuff that helps them a bit, but for the most part it's pretty lack luster for making a polished product. I think it's the same thing for programming, because I know what I want from GPT I can prompt it in a way that will give me a correct answer I can use as a starting point and build my systems / feature around. It's not always exactly what I want and I edit everything a lot but it does speed us up a quiet a bit. The issue is again, people asking it to one shot make you a very complicated program that it hasn't been trained on is not going to happen. But if you ask it about specific patterns or implementations it can build 80-90 percent of what you need. You just need to be able to go through and correct it so it fits what you're trying to do because they don't actually understand anything.Here's an example: I'm building a spawning system for my game the other week, I have a new pattern in mind that's data oriented and I want to use an old school java builder pattern to aggregate the enemy's functionality, model, animations, etc. I also want to instantiate the models asynchronously in a pooling system I was working on. So I wanted to use a builder pattern, a bit of dependency injection, and C# tasks or the jobs system in Unity. I also had a ton of initialization that would need to be done to inject dependencies into each enemy when they're spawned. That's not something an AI is going to do without the user being able to ask a series of questions, and review the code it's putting out to make sure it's good enough or efficient enough for what you're trying to do. Maybe it will some day, I'm not really sure how if a trained professional isn't asking the questions, but maybe it does at some point. I've seen some of the self prompting AI Agent stuff, and it's a cool concept but I'm not sure it's there yet. I could be totally wrong and dead broke in 2027 or something, who knows.It's been a big productivity boost for our studio overall, but we're still over budget all of the time and trying to speed ourselves up to get more done any way we can. I think there's a reasonable chance we may have had to hire another programmer without it, but it's unlikely it's that much of a speed up. That or we'd just have to push our deadline out a few more months.The real interesting part of the article to me is that they seem to understand mass layoffs are bad for the economy, anyone who's taken an economics course understands the velocity of money. As soon you have mass layoffs it causes problems down the line, and if those jobs aren't coming back it'll be a massive drain on everyone except the very wealthy. You can automate as much as you want away, but even for the large corporations eventually their balance sheets are going to have major problems as the work force declines.