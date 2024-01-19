AI Accelerator Cards in Desktops?

Based on recent developments and Microsoft's move to integrate AI into Windows it looks like in the near future we will have AI Accelerator Cards in our PCs or not, who knows. Maybe Nvidia will just buy up these startups and integrate this into their GPUs.

What do you guys think of this? Personally, this doesn't excite me but who know what this may bring.

I would be annoyed if Microsoft required these cards to run Windows.


View: https://youtu.be/q0l7eaK-4po?si=QHdBKS3RdQ6rw4PK

https://www.pcworld.com/article/219...or-cards-from-memryx-kinara-debut-at-ces.html
 
and these.....


1705633485354.jpeg

https://www.amazon.com/youyeetoo-Ac...=1705633445&sprefix=coral+tpu,aps,147&sr=8-15
 
Yeah, unless they force it on my by integrating into the motherboard or CPU, I'll pass.

I want none of this shit.

I've made it to 2024 without using anything AI, I plan on making it until my deathbed without ever doing so.

Fuck all things AI. Fuck it long. Fuck it hard.
 
Will these just become obsolete with the "AI" stuff Intel and AMD are putting into their CPUs?
 
Already exists in production products below...

https://coral.ai/products/#prototyping-products
Those are not really for your typical x86 computers we all use. But fair enough

Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah, unless they force it on my by integrating into the motherboard or CPU, I'll pass.

I want none of this shit.

I've made it to 2024 without using anything AI, I plan on making it until my deathbed without ever doing so.

Fuck all things AI. Fuck it long. Fuck it hard.
Yeah, to late. Pandora's box on that one opened years ago and closing it is never going to happen. Your gonna have to go luddite to avoid now.
 
My impression is that the standalone accelerators are more datacenter / development products.

Desktop PCs will be going the way of integrated "AI" accelerators but it's gonna be integrated into other hardware.
RTX 2000+ already have Tensor cores, RX 7000 have Matrix cores, and Arc has XMX cores- those already fulfill any "AI" acceleration requirements.

For systems without dGPU, Ryzen 8000 has some sort of AI accelerators (as will Ryzen 9000 presumably) and I would guess that future Intel CPUs with Arc iGPU will start including XMX cores.

So AI accelerators on desktop = yes, but they're either already included in current hardware or will likely be added soon.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah, unless they force it on my by integrating into the motherboard or CPU, I'll pass.

I want none of this shit.

I've made it to 2024 without using anything AI, I plan on making it until my deathbed without ever doing so.

Fuck all things AI. Fuck it long. Fuck it hard.
Gonna be an issue when some college kid comes in that coasted though school on AI comes and rocks with the best AI answers.
 
I have no problem with local AI acceleration.

Much better than cloud.
 
Endgame said:
Gonna be an issue when some college kid comes in that coasted though school on AI comes and rocks with the best AI answers.
...until they are given the job, and 5 years later buildings and bridges start collapsing and planes start falling out of the sky.

The problem with AI is the misplaced trust. It will get the little things right most of the time, and will lull people into a false sense of confidence, and over time reviews of the output will be more and more cursory as misplaced trust gets built up.

Just like Teslas broadsiding 18 wheelers in broad daylight because people trusted them too much and started taking naps and reading the paper while "driving", AI induced bad failures are almost guaranteed.

You simply cant trust that shit.
 
AI integration has been a common part of what makes 90% of the mobile platforms a thing. iOS and Android would be terrible to use without it, it’s been upscaling and enhancing the pictures and video playback there for 10 years or more. Autocorrect, predictive text, audio filtering for input and output, spacial audio, signal noise reduction for wifi and cellular signals. It’s a long list, you can get into some fun semantics on what there is Machine Learning and which is AI but what ever you want to call them those accelerators have been in consumer goods for 10 years or more and the fact it’s only now coming as a mainstay to windows shows how much Microsoft and Intel dropped the ball on this.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
...until they are given the job, and 5 years later buildings and bridges start collapsing and planes start falling out of the sky.

The problem with AI is the misplaced trust. It will get the little things right most of the time, and will lull people into a false sense of confidence, and over time reviews of the output will be more and more cursory as misplaced trust gets built up.

Just like Teslas broadsiding 18 wheelers in broad daylight because people trusted them too much and started taking naps and reading the paper while "driving", AI induced bad failures are almost guaranteed.

You simply cant trust that shit.
What’s that saying about familiarity and complacency?
 
NattyKathy said:
For systems without dGPU, Ryzen 8000 has some sort of AI accelerators (as will Ryzen 9000 presumably) and I would guess that future Intel CPUs with Arc iGPU will start including XMX cores.
They will have integrated Neural Processing Units (NPU) in the CPUs and SoCs.

AMD-Ryzen-AI-roadmap-clean.png


AMD-Ryzen-8000-Hawk-Point-APUs-2.png


NattyKathy said:
So AI accelerators on desktop = yes, but they're either already included in current hardware or will likely be added soon.
Ironically enough, NPUs have been integrated into smartphones starting with the Apple iPhone 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S6 circa 2016.
This technology is old hat for smartphone platforms and software stacks, but for desktops and laptops it will have its benefits for doing searches, Teams/Zoom meeting filters, etc.

Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah, unless they force it on my by integrating into the motherboard or CPU, I'll pass.
While I can understand your sentiment there are far too many profits to be made from AI, and it has opened so many doors for individuals, corporations, governments, etc.
For example, this is just with AMD's NPU offerings:

AMD-Ryzen-AI-clean-1.png


However, there is a dark side of AI (see video below) - I won't go into politics, CBDC, user tracking, sentient AI, etc. - that's for a different thread. :p


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkMRhCyazqM

Enjoying the dark cyberpunk future yet? :borg:🤖
 
Lakados said:
AI integration has been a common part of what makes 90% of the mobile platforms a thing. iOS and Android would be terrible to use without it, it’s been upscaling and enhancing the pictures and video playback there for 10 years or more. Autocorrect, predictive text, audio filtering for input and output, spacial audio, signal noise reduction for wifi and cellular signals. It’s a long list, you can get into some fun semantics on what there is Machine Learning and which is AI but what ever you want to call them those accelerators have been in consumer goods for 10 years or more and the fact it’s only now coming as a mainstay to windows shows how much Microsoft and Intel dropped the ball on this.
Don't want any of that shit. My phones worked just fine in the oughts.

As the saying back then went, "I want my phone to be more like my computer, not my computer to be more like my phone."

Absolutely NO automation, unless create, initiate and set it up myself. Think cron + custom script. Nothing pre-existing, pre-set up or defaulting to "on".

And no cloud ever.
 
