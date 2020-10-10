AHCI or Intel RST premium controller?

This is my situation. I have 1 m2 nvme ssd drive and 2 sata ssds. If I change my bios to use the intel rst premium controller from ahci, I can't see my nvme in the bios anymore. I can still boot to it, but it just disappears from the bios. If I set the bios to ahci, I can see it.



I raid 0 my 2 sata ssds so I need to use the rst premium controller. But am I losing any performance from my nvme by NOT using AHCI? It should perform just as fast with rst enabled right? Also for some reason my nvme is getting lower benchmark scores than what I am seeing on the web. I get 3000mb seq reads and 2600 sequential writes. Benchmarks online are getting 3400 and 2900. Wonder what could be going on there. I'm running gen3x4 I have the absolute latest drivers/firmwares for my system.



Thanks!