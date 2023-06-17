Agggghhhh!!!! Just venting about libraries.

So I am working on getting one of my old programs to compile with VS 2022.
And of course a couple of the libraries I used are super outdated and even the newer versions have not been updated in years thus the VC project files had to be upgraded.
To top it off, I need to set the correct paths in the project files so I can actually compile them.
Arggggghhhh.
The libraries in question are:
Stlsoft
Fastformat
Done for tonight. I will pick it up tomorrow sometime.
