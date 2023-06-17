Agggghhhh!!!! Just venting about libraries.

C

cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
15,685
So I am working on getting one of my old programs to compile with VS 2022.

And of course a couple of the libraries I used are super outdated and even the newer versions have not been updated in years thus the VC project files had to be upgraded.

To top it off, I need to set the correct paths in the project files so I can actually compile them.

Arggggghhhh.

The libraries in question are:
Stlsoft
Fastformat

Done for tonight. I will pick it up tomorrow sometime.
 
It can be nice to upgrade things up to date but depending on what you want to do, it is not because you use VS2022 that you need to update, you can compile C+11 project and what not still
 
