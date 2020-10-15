Is anybody here going to be playing the new Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition?The official release date is today, Oct 15. The DE comes with all expansions. The DE comes free with Xbox Game Pass as well, for all those who subscribe.I've pre-purchased and installed the game, just painfully waiting for another full workday to end.There's quite a few changes to the game, the main changes regard the Native American tribes. The campaign was completely rewritten and many mechanics have changed.Another major change is all the city improvement cards are unlocked by default so you can access all of them for skirmishes without having to edit the save game file for each civ.I'm excited to play!