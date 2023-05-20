After 48+ hours, the mystery of the MASS Asus router outage is solved

erek
“This is a bunch of BS. Why doesn't Asus put out some kind of statement explaining what's going on?” one user complained."
Asus still hasn’t provided details about the configuration error. Various users have offered explanations online that appear to be correct.
“On the 16th, Asus pushed a corrupted definition file for ASD, a built-in security daemon present in a wide range of their routers,” one person wrote. “As routers automatically updated and fetched the corrupted definition file, they started running out of filesystem space and memory and crashing.”
The explanation answered the question of what was causing routers to crash, but it raised a new one: Why were routers affected even when they had been configured to not automatically update and no manual update had been performed? Asus has yet to address this, but the likely answer is that the definitions file for ASD, which resides in memory and scans devices for security threats, gets updated whether or not automatic updates are enabled.
The long and short of things is that the 48-hour mystery surrounding the malfunctioning Asus routers has now been solved and a fix is in place. We now return you to your normally scheduled Internet usage.
Source: https://arstechnica.com/information...used-mass-router-outage-worldwide-for-2-days/
