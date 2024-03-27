Affinity Bought by Canva

LurkerLito
Dec 5, 2007
2,730
https://betanews.com/2024/03/26/canva-acquires-affinity/
Looks like it's over for Affinity users. They say nothing will change but we all know that isn't going to be true. Canva has nothing but web apps and subscriptions, it would make no sense to not make Affinity subscription only from their perspective.
