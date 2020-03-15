Advice on new build

Going to build a new system sometime this year and would like some advice. My present set-up uses an Intel i5 processor which i would say is at least five years old, this in conjunction with a samsung ssd and 8gig of ram sitting on a Asus mobo it has been a quick and efficient system but getting a bit long in the tooth now. The disk that came with the asus board has not been willing to run i think since win8, saying it is not compatible with the o/s. I have tried to update the disk content but it wasnt very successful and irritating little niggles have appeared which i can only see getting worse when i have to eventually switch to win10. That combined with the feeling i am mising out on new features that a new board could offer has prompted the new build. I prefer Asus boards as i have never had a failure with them to date and they have all had the option to start the pc by pressing the space key, this is a feature i dont want to be without.



I have picked a Asus board:

ASUS Prime X570-Pro Ryzen 3 AM4 with PCIe Gen4, Dual M.2, HDMI



and a amd chip



AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600, AM4, Zen 2, 6 Core, 12 Thread, 3.6GHz, 4.2GHz Turbo, 32MB L3, PCIe 4.0, 65W, CPU



I not bought any computer parts for a long time and this my be a stupid question (as may be a few others) but is this a 64bit processor.



Are the ryzen and asus board above a good combination.



I am way out of touch with pc memory but have looked at;



G.Skill DIMM 16 GB DDR4-3600 Kit Memory - Black White F4-3600C18D-16GTZN

Corsair VENGEANCE® LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 DRAM 3600MHz C18 Memory Kit - Black

VENGEANCE LPX 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 PC4-29200C18 3600MHZ DUAL CHANNEL KIT

Corsair Vengeance LPX Black 16GB 3600 MHz AMD Ryzen Tuned DDR4 Memory Kit(had problems with Corsair in the past)

Patriot VIPER STEEL 16GB (2X8GB) DDR4 PC4-28800C17 3600MHZ DUAL CHANNEL KIT (PVS416G360C7K)



Some of the corsair above could be the same units with slightly different titles.



Which of these would be the best memory for the asus and amd i have selected or any you could suggest. 16GB may be more than i need but it seems to be the starting point now. I think my present pc is using Mushkin ram are they still around if so are they any good



The pc will be used for internet and email and watching the odd short video or stream. Dont do any gaming or video editing. Not really bothered about overclocking but may have a little dabble if its easy and no risk.



This new build will use an M.2 ssd



Any advice gratefully welcome