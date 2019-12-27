Advice on finishing Threadripper 3960 video editing build please

Looking to finalize my Threadripper 3960x video editing workstation build and order the rest of the stuff soon. Spoke with some friends and this is what we came up with. Please advise if you based on your builds would be greatly appreciated. CPU: Threadripper 3960x Just received today. First single processor build ever, up till recently 2 has been better then one. Friend convinced me to get threadripper over dual epyc since 24 cores at 3.8 ghz is faster then 32 cores at 2.8 ghz although epyc can upgrade to more cores later it is low clocked. Cooler Noctua NH-U14S-sp3 $89 on amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074DX2SX7?tag=pcpapi-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1 never did water cooling before afraid of it leaking and ruining my pc and probably won't over clock. only times I over clocked was the Asus PC-DL and EVGA Super record 2. Motherboard trx40 designare has 5 pci slots and comes with thunder bolt and nvme cards. $629 from new egg. https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813145174?Description=trx40 designaire&cm_re=trx40_designaire-_-13-145-174-_-Product My big question is gigabyte reliable long term. Will this board last me 5+ years. Never had a a gigabyte board. The Asus TRX4 board doesn't have 5 pci slots or the extras. Ram 64 gb 4x Samsung ECC Registered 16 gb $37 each ebay ($148 total) OR 4 x Corsair Dominiator Platinum 16 gb $329 on amazon https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...c45-cd78f07a84d8&pf_rd_r=FZYKN0A5WTY8XQBGZ2JM (I have Corsair Dominator in my EVGA SR2 which still works so will get again. Friend always buys corsair dominator told me to buy it for the SR2.) Is there a point to getting overpriced rgb gaming ram when I can just get used samsung pulls from epyc servers for a fraction of the cost if not over clocking? AMD said Threadripper supports ecc so this seems by far the better option yet most builds I see are using gaming ram is there a reason? I also dislike RGB since it offers not performance benefit for additional cost. How much of an over clock can be expected on air coolers? If spending for gaming over clocking ram would like to over clock. The SR2 overclocked fairly well on air cooling with corsair dominator ram. Power Supply - EVGA SuperNova 1200 G2. Have this from previous build is that enough power or should I get something beefier. Case Lian Li PC-A75 have this from previous build will this work for XL-ATX or am I drill and taping screw holes like I had to for the supermicro board. May be time to buy a new case? PC parts picker does not list my case as compatible. May be getting the corsair 750D. NVME storage 6 x crucial 1 tb nvme $99 each from crucial.com OR 6x Inland Pro 1TB nvm $109 each from micro center. Are these reliable? Price and performance wise they seem good but I could get a crucial SSD I would always get crucial sandisk ssds before this and have had 0 failures. Have crucial ssds in my laptop and current laptop Video Card GTX 980 ti from previous build should I be spending on a video card right now with the new cards coming soon? Could pull a 580 from the mining rig. Bulk Storage 2 x 12 tb WD raid 1 shucked from best buy external deal. Capture Black Magic capture card from previous build. Raid Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 AIC Adaptor card with ssds raid 1 comes with motherboard. Game streaming Elgato HD60 had it from previous build Apps used Adobe After Effects, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Indesign, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Divinci Resolve, Lightroom, HyperV Virtual Machines, Maya, Light gaming current: Final Fantasy 14 Future: Starcitizen, Cyberpunk 2077 Previous rig was 20 cores 2 x 2680v2 on a supermicro x9dai, 128 gb of hypernix, 980ti, crucial ssds for system and raid on a areca controller. 2x wd black raid 1 for data. black magic card, elgato. Friend went with a 3960x, 32 gb of corsair dominator, Asus TRX40 Rog zenith II. 2 inland 1 tb nvmes, evga 2060 super, evga 1000 g3 , whatever case was hot deals for $59.