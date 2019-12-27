Advice on finishing Threadripper 3960 video editing build please

Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by Kirika, Dec 27, 2019 at 3:54 PM.

    Kirika

    Kirika

    Looking to finalize my Threadripper 3960x video editing workstation build and order the rest of the stuff soon. Spoke with some friends and this is what we came up with. Please advise if you based on your builds would be greatly appreciated.
    CPU:
    Threadripper 3960x
    Just received today.
    First single processor build ever, up till recently 2 has been better then one. Friend convinced me to get threadripper over dual epyc since 24 cores at 3.8 ghz is faster then 32 cores at 2.8 ghz although epyc can upgrade to more cores later it is low clocked.
    Cooler
    Noctua NH-U14S-sp3
    $89 on amazon
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074DX2SX7?tag=pcpapi-20&linkCode=ogi&th=1&psc=1
    never did water cooling before afraid of it leaking and ruining my pc and probably won't over clock. only times I over clocked was the Asus PC-DL and EVGA Super record 2.
    Motherboard
    trx40 designare has 5 pci slots and comes with thunder bolt and nvme cards.
    $629 from new egg.
    https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16813145174?Description=trx40 designaire&cm_re=trx40_designaire-_-13-145-174-_-Product
    My big question is gigabyte reliable long term. Will this board last me 5+ years. Never had a a gigabyte board. The Asus TRX4 board doesn't have 5 pci slots or the extras.
    Ram 64 gb
    4x Samsung ECC Registered 16 gb
    $37 each ebay ($148 total)
    OR
    4 x Corsair Dominiator Platinum 16 gb
    $329 on amazon
    https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B...c45-cd78f07a84d8&pf_rd_r=FZYKN0A5WTY8XQBGZ2JM
    (I have Corsair Dominator in my EVGA SR2 which still works so will get again. Friend always buys corsair dominator told me to buy it for the SR2.)
    Is there a point to getting overpriced rgb gaming ram when I can just get used samsung pulls from epyc servers for a fraction of the cost if not over clocking? AMD said Threadripper supports ecc so this seems by far the better option yet most builds I see are using gaming ram is there a reason? I also dislike RGB since it offers not performance benefit for additional cost. How much of an over clock can be expected on air coolers? If spending for gaming over clocking ram would like to over clock. The SR2 overclocked fairly well on air cooling with corsair dominator ram.
    Power Supply -
    EVGA SuperNova 1200 G2.
    Have this from previous build is that enough power or should I get something beefier.
    Case
    Lian Li PC-A75
    have this from previous build
    will this work for XL-ATX or am I drill and taping screw holes like I had to for the supermicro board. May be time to buy a new case? PC parts picker does not list my case as compatible.
    May be getting the corsair 750D.
    NVME storage
    6 x crucial 1 tb nvme
    $99 each from crucial.com
    OR
    6x Inland Pro 1TB nvm
    $109 each from micro center.
    Are these reliable? Price and performance wise they seem good but I could get a crucial SSD I would always get crucial sandisk ssds before this and have had 0 failures. Have crucial ssds in my laptop and current laptop
    Video Card
    GTX 980 ti
    from previous build should I be spending on a video card right now with the new cards coming soon? Could pull a 580 from the mining rig.
    Bulk Storage
    2 x 12 tb WD raid 1
    shucked from best buy external deal.
    Capture
    Black Magic capture card from previous build.
    Raid
    Gigabyte AORUS Gen4 AIC Adaptor card with ssds raid 1
    comes with motherboard.
    Game streaming
    Elgato HD60
    had it from previous build

    Apps used Adobe After Effects, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Indesign, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Divinci Resolve, Lightroom, HyperV Virtual Machines, Maya, Light gaming current: Final Fantasy 14 Future: Starcitizen, Cyberpunk 2077

    Previous rig was 20 cores 2 x 2680v2 on a supermicro x9dai, 128 gb of hypernix, 980ti, crucial ssds for system and raid on a areca controller. 2x wd black raid 1 for data. black magic card, elgato.

    Friend went with a 3960x, 32 gb of corsair dominator, Asus TRX40 Rog zenith II. 2 inland 1 tb nvmes, evga 2060 super, evga 1000 g3 , whatever case was hot deals for $59.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman

    I suggest you go thru your technical details of your parts. There's a lot that is off.

    TR does not support registered dimms, not to mention that ECC is wasted on video content. That said stay away from Corsair, it sucks ass on AMD. If yer using TR3, you need gen4 nvme m.2 devices not gen3. You can use gen3 but not sure the point in choosing a Designaire.

    PSU wise that is enough to run a 3960x. TR is not power hungry as much as people think. I don't know about your cooling. I would not attempt it on air.
     
    Kirika

    Kirika

    thesmokingman
    Thank you for the feedback.

    What 64 gb 4x 16 ram kit do you suggest? Sorry, I am used to buying used server pull ecc ram cause I usually build dual cpu builds on server motherboards and thought it was supported. This is my first single processor build. The corsair dominator was on the pc parts picker list and it works in my friend's threadripper build. What is so bad about it?

    What nvm. m.2 drives do you suggest? I think the inland I was looking at also is nvme 3.0.

    I picked the designaire for the 5 pci-e slots and dual ethernet. I need the slots and will be running hyper v vms so want dual ethernet.

    I would hope air cooling is adequate for stock speeds. Did not intend on over clocking but if I have to pay extra for overclocking gaming ram I wanted to use the potential.
     
    thesmokingman

    thesmokingman

    Ram, it depends on what speed you want and in that regard memory does affect performance so the closer you get to 3600mhz the better and the tightest timings will net a few % improvement. thus in general, you want to get the ram speed as close to the ceiling as possible which is 3600mhz. Beyond 3600mhz and a memory divider kicks in, 2:1 which then forces you to force a 1:1 ratio. The easiest way about it is to run 3600mhz ram because higher speed ram doesn't really get us much benefit because of the divider then forcing 1:1 which them puts evem more stress on the IMC. TR3 can run 4x16gb at 3600mhz w/o much fuss but 8x16gb will force you to reduce the memory speed, how much depends on your chips IMC. I've seen others have success with 3600mhz memory in 8x16gb at 3400mhz. Technically 8x16gb is only supported at 2666mhz. I used 4x16gb 3600mhz Gskill at 16-16-16 timings. They are expensive though...

    SSD, I used Sabrent gen4 m.2 drives. Be aware the gen4 drives are like 60% more then the gen3 drives. I assume you will want to use the Aorus AIC card, so follow the thread below.

    Yea, the Designaire is probably the sweet spot for all the trx40 boards. You get 4 true spaced slots and its bundled with the titan ridge and aic card.

    Cooling wise, air is not recommended. There's a reason they did not even bother to include an aircooler. At a minimum I suggest you find a 360mm AIO, a good one at that.


    https://hardforum.com/threads/build-3970x-dual-2080ti-8tb-m-2-raid-render-monster.1990145/
     
