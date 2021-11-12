Advice for a layer 3 switch?

We use the HP/Aruba line where I am and I like them pretty well. You can admin by https, or SSL/Telnet/Serial. They also have a terminal command "menu" which gives you a menu over a terminal.



I don't have any specific recommendations because I don't know what's available. I need one with 4 SFP+ ports and... good luck!

Here is the 24 port model we have for reference: HP 2920-24G-PoE+ Switch (J9727A)