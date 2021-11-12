Advice for a layer 3 switch?

Hello, I'm looking for recommendations for a layer 3 switch. I am trying to segment several IP cameras on a VLAN and prevent access to the internet. I would like to have one admin computer on a separate VLAN that can access the camera VLAN and manage the devices.
Something I can HTTPS into would be ideal. I bought a Ubiquiti Switch Pro 24 PoE and it is not great. I have to use a specific computer to administer the switch. Documentation is almost non-existent, and the GUI is not very user friendly. Settings are in all kind of weird places.
