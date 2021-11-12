Advice for a layer 3 switch?

amrogers3

Gawd
Hello, I'm looking for recommendations for a layer 3 switch. I am trying to segment several IP cameras on a VLAN and prevent access to the internet. I would like to have one admin computer on a separate VLAN that can access the camera VLAN and manage the devices.

Something I can HTTPS into would be ideal. I bought a Ubiquiti Switch Pro 24 PoE and it is not great. I have to use a specific computer to administer the switch. Documentation is almost non-existent, and the GUI is not very user friendly. Settings are in all kind of weird places.
 
bigstusexy

2[H]4U
We use the HP/Aruba line where I am and I like them pretty well. You can admin by https, or SSL/Telnet/Serial. They also have a terminal command "menu" which gives you a menu over a terminal.

I don't have any specific recommendations because I don't know what's available. I need one with 4 SFP+ ports and... good luck!
Here is the 24 port model we have for reference: HP 2920-24G-PoE+ Switch (J9727A)
 
amrogers3

Gawd
Thanks bigstu. Yep, you are right, totally forgot to say what I needed.

Looking for a 24 port PoE layer 3 switch with at least GB ports (1 GB is fine, dont need 10 GB).
 
Nicklebon

Gawd
You don't need a layer 3 switch to segment your network into vlan. I would suggest sticking with a layer 2 switch and do your routing elsewhere. It is much easier to maintain proper routing and security that way vs trying to do it in multiple places. Second the HP recommendation.
 
