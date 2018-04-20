Adventures in 2700X Overclocking

DuronBurgerMan
Okay so for the lulz I bought a 2700X and dropped it into my Asus Prime X370 Pro board today. This will document my settings and overclocking adventures in a series of posts. Note, I am running a Noctua U12 air cooler, so I imagine folks on water will do better.
First attempt: 42x multiplier, "Auto" CPU voltage. Boots. 4.2 GHz total.
Immediately booted without issue and loaded to Windows. Ran CPU-Z. Browsed around with Chrome. Cinebench crashed it, however. Upping voltage from baseline a hair.
