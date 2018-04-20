Adventures in 2700X Overclocking

Okay so for the lulz I bought a 2700X and dropped it into my Asus Prime X370 Pro board today. This will document my settings and overclocking adventures in a series of posts. Note, I am running a Noctua U12 air cooler, so I imagine folks on water will do better.

First attempt: 42x multiplier, "Auto" CPU voltage. Boots. 4.2 GHz total.

Immediately booted without issue and loaded to Windows. Ran CPU-Z. Browsed around with Chrome. Cinebench crashed it, however. Upping voltage from baseline a hair.
 
Second attempt: 42x multiplier, Vcore @ 1.365. 4.2GHz total.

Booted to Windows. Appears fully stable at this vcore. Ran Cinebench successfully (score: 1883). Will conduct burn test later to verify stability.

Now let's try for 4.3.
 

Third attempt: 43x multiplier, Vcore @ 1.365 even. 4.3 GHz total.

Booted to Windows. Cinebench crashed halfway through test. Upping voltage a hair more.

Fourth attempt: 43x multiplier, Vcore @ 1.38 even. 4.3 GHz total.

Booted to Windows. Still crashes halfway through Cinebench. Upping voltage a hair more.
 
4.3 feels kind of like getting my 1700X at 4.0. Definitely a wall here. Going to try Load Line Calibration settings. See if I can get her stable here at 4.3. I sense she's *almost* there. Just needs a little extra juice.
 
Thanks for posting this. This matches what I saw from a Discord user a few days ago (hitting a wall at 4.3Ghz, settling for 4250Mhz).
Does make me wonder what we see coming out from SiliconLottery then. Paying a premium for 100Hz is a bit silly to me IMO.
 
Yeah.... no. 4.35 is not looking like it's gonna be stable.

4.35 @ 1.406 vcore boots but hangs before Windows desktop. Not getting a good vibe from this. Also tried 1.45 vcore, and it boots to Windows, but thermals not looking good. Maybe with water cooling this would be possible, but I think on air, I'm done at 4.3 GHz.
 
Intel Burn Test fails at 4.3 @ 1.406. Nothing else fails, though. May need 1.41 for burn test. Going to try that.
 
I was thinking about disabling weakest cores, one on each CCX, and doing 6 core or even 4 core speed runs. Might help thermals.
 
Intel Burn Test succeeds at 1.42 vcore at 4.3 GHz. This appears to be the ceiling for my CPU. Going to run a few more tests, then post Cinebench and CPU-Z results and call it a day.
 
it's actaully faster at stock than you have it at 4.2.

reason being it will load up less cores at 4.3 rather than you loading up all cores at 4.2

it's nice for the guy who doesn't know how or want to overclock though.
 
Master_shake_ said:
it's actaully faster at stock than you have it at 4.2.

reason being it will load up less cores at 4.3 rather than you loading up all cores at 4.2

it's nice for the guy who doesn't know how or want to overclock though.
At all cores @ 4.3 it's definitely faster OC'd, though. Just not by much. Kyle may be right in that it's literally not worth it to OC this thing.

And now I'm a [H]eretic just for saying that. I feel dirty.
 
juanrga said:
The Silt claims all-core 1.4V is unsafe long-term.
Don't really care. More concerned that a 4.3GHz overclock on this CPU isn't really buying much performance. I've been watching the CPU do a pretty consistent all core boost of 3975 to 4100, and a max single core boost to 4350. Two to four cores boost as high as 4200 regularly.

A 4.3GHz overclock isn't buying much over that.
 
140watt tdp rated cooler should cool the 2700x well enough to allow to to reach 4.3ghz xfr2 ?
 
Yup- looks like the 2700X will be a 'fire and forget' SKU.

Which is good! Spend $329, assuming you do nothing else in the BIOS beyond setting RAM speed, and you have a top-end consumer workstation.

I'll assume that the lower SKUs will be more responsive to overclocking given their lower boost speeds.
 
cool perfect for me i just want to plop the chip in and get the most performance out of it.
 
Note, this is a screenshot from Ryzen master running at stock. Stock, the 2700X is almost always north of 4.0 GHz when working, except under extremely heavy load, when I've seen it as low as 3975. The 3.7GHz base clock is almost useless as a measurement. This is effectively a 4.0GHz (or, rather, 3.975) base CPU.
 

i have 1600x @3.9 1.3 if the 2700x runs north of 4ghz most of the time on stock thats all i need right now
 
Nice work bro! And thanks for sharing. After years of wrangling high to moderate oc on my gaming workstation type uses, set and forget is kind of appealing...power saving and low idle use is cherry on top.

^ Someone has been busy on other online platforms it appears and not been on here much this launch. Hilariously no mention of the improved 2nd critical on PR, just posting usual graphs and stuff without any context because amd sucks, right. That si gthough lol, someone was the loaner nerd in class..
 
DuronBurgerMan said:
Second attempt: 42x multiplier, Vcore @ 1.365. 4.2GHz total.

Booted to Windows. Appears fully stable at this vcore. Ran Cinebench successfully (score: 1883). Will conduct burn test later to verify stability.

Now let's try for 4.3.
At 3.7 ghz, you scored 1802 which is about 60.9 points/ ghz. That is damn impressive! Most Ryzen/SKL get 55 points/ghz with Ryzen+ being around 58 in most reviews.

At 4.2 ghz, you hit 1883 points which is only about 56 points/ ghz so I was thinking you were throttling a bit. If you could hold 60.9 points/ ghz, you should have hit the magic 2k mark in CB.

Either way, good stuff!
 
N4CR said:
^ Someone has been busy on other online platforms it appears and not been on here much this launch. Hilariously no mention of the improved 2nd critical on PR, just posting usual graphs and stuff without any context because amd sucks, right. That si gthough lol, someone was the loaner nerd in class..
smells like desperation...
look at me look at me!
 
Nightfire said:
At 3.7 ghz, you scored 1802 which is about 60.9 points/ ghz. That is damn impressive! Most Ryzen/SKL get 55 points/ghz with Ryzen+ being around 58 in most reviews.

At 4.2 ghz, you hit 1883 points which is only about 56 points/ ghz so I was thinking you were throttling a bit. If you could hold 60.9 points/ ghz, you should have hit the magic 2k mark in CB.

Either way, good stuff!
It wasn't really running at 3.7GHz, though. Precision Boost 2 had it at least 3975. The 3.7GHz base frequency is kind of bologna. I never see it under 3975 unless it's idle and throttling to save power.
 
i agree i have been watching youtube videos on 2700x and they all seem to be running 3.9 at least on all cores out of the box.
 
DuronBurgerMan said:
Stock, I saw plenty of occasional 4350 single core boosts, so yes, apparently the Noctua U12 is enough for that.
The stock color allows that. I get 4.35 single, 3.975 all core on stock cooler b350 board. I'm going to change the tim (I have a tube of thermal grizzly) and see if I can get a little more.

See if there's a beta bios for your board that allows performance enhancement (precision boost over drive), that's apparently good for 4.1-4.2 all core managed by the chip if you have good cooling. With that enabled there's almost zero reason to manually overclock. The ch6 and ch7 have it, not sure if it's been rolled out for their other x370s yet but they basically program it with the amperage the board can handle and raise the amperage limit and let it boost solely on temps and that max amperage the board can safely provide, ignoring the tdp and amperage limits that stock precision boost has to adhere to.
 
123Lanoix said:
i have 1600x @3.9 1.3 if the 2700x runs north of 4ghz most of the time on stock thats all i need right now
It will boost anything except all 8 cores over 4ghz. At 8 core load it sits at 3.975. 2-4 core load gave me 4.2-4.25.
 
That is quite the improvement in clocks over the original Ryzen chips. Very surprised by how aggressive it boosts itself and I can see why overclocking it to the max just wont add much to the performance except when all cores are used. Got to admit I didnt think this launch would tempt me to upgrade but I am considering it now.
 
I'd be curious what the highest core overclock would be if someone tested each core individually and disabled all the others for testing purposes.

It takes a long time, but I'd be curious if there were any 4.4/4.5 cores out of the 8.

I've found on my 6800k, some cores can hit 4.3ghz@1.4 vcore while there is 1 bad core that holds everything back since it can only hit 4.1ghz@1.4 vcore.

Does Ryzen Master support per core overclocking to different speeds? If not, I wish they would.

It may sound pointless, but it would show what the potential for what overclocks and power efficiency could be on this platform as it matures.
 
You may select per core speed in Ryzen Master under a profile as well as disable any cores. Version 1.3 will tell you what your strongest cores are according to hothardware's review of the 2700X.
Edit- If someone wanted to try it, it might give us an idea of what a good R5 2500X might look like.
 
