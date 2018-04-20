Adventures in 2700X Overclocking

I'd be curious what the highest core overclock would be if someone tested each core individually and disabled all the others for testing purposes.



It takes a long time, but I'd be curious if there were any 4.4/4.5 cores out of the 8.



I've found on my 6800k, some cores can hit 4.3ghz@1.4 vcore while there is 1 bad core that holds everything back since it can only hit 4.1ghz@1.4 vcore.



Does Ryzen Master support per core overclocking to different speeds? If not, I wish they would.



It may sound pointless, but it would show what the potential for what overclocks and power efficiency could be on this platform as it matures.