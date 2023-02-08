Adrenalin 22.11.2 installation issues

NukeULater
As the title states I'm having difficulty installing the newest adrenalin 22.11.2 software on my system. The rig is running a Vega frontier edition and Windows LTSB 1809. The former drivers were 20.1.4 and for some reason wouldn't auto update. I did the typical uninstall of the adrenalin software and then followed up with a safemode reboot and DDU run to remove the driver. For some reason Crogram Files\AMD remained after the uninstall.
Once booted back into windows, 22.11.2 installs the driver yet hangs on the adrenalin software. The error 1603 pops up. I followed everything on the support page with no avail.
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/faq/gpu-kb1603 The support log comes up with these three errors.
After looking into it a bit more, it seems like the installer cannot access Crogram Files\AMD to write the files it needs. I went through and checked the permissions and everything appears normal. I forced admin access with command prompt, yet still errors pop up while trying to access both CNext and OpenVR.
I'm not really sure where to go from here. The old software brings up the same errors while trying to revert back to it. Does anyone have an idea of how to fix this?
|2023-02-08::12:06:28::909 SummarizeInstallFailures :1816 AMD Settings W-10-0U01-000-002-192-001-00-25 failed with error code: 1310 The group may not be disabled.
|2023-02-08::12:06:28::909 SummarizeInstallFailures :1816 AMD DVR64 W-06-1U01-000-002-218-001-00-25 failed with error code: 1310 The group may not be disabled.
|2023-02-08::12:06:28::909 SummarizeInstallFailures :1816 AMD WVR64 W-10-0U01-000-002-227-001-00-25 failed with error code: 1310 The group may not be disabled.
