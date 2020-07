Just picked this up for $120 and grabbed a $5 PCIE 4x controller for it for my old X99 board. This drive is pretty fast for the money. It kills my old 960 Evo 500GB drive- must be at least 20-30% faster.



It's amazing how much technology improves in just a few years- I think I paid about the same thing for my 960 Evo a few years back.