Acer XB271HU Replacement

Hi guys,



I am still rocking a XB271HU and wondering what upgrade path i should be taking, if any at all?



- 10700k 5ghz all core

- Asus 3080 TUF OC



I do like the higher refresh rate, so not sure if i want to go to 4K, or just stick with 1440P. Also GSYNC is a must.



What do you guys suggest i do? What are my options?