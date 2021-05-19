Acer XB271HU Replacement

phorkz

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 5, 2012
Messages
366
Hi guys,

I am still rocking a XB271HU and wondering what upgrade path i should be taking, if any at all?

- 10700k 5ghz all core
- Asus 3080 TUF OC

I do like the higher refresh rate, so not sure if i want to go to 4K, or just stick with 1440P. Also GSYNC is a must.

What do you guys suggest i do? What are my options?
 
