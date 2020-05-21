About Thunder bolt 3 application scenarios

HuHeng

May 21, 2020
My brother is a technician of Intel, and I am an international trader (I will not sell products here, just seek advice), he told me that Thunder bolt3 related products will have a great market, I want to seek professional Suggestions.
His reasons:
1. The video volume will become larger , and the Thunderbolt3 interface can meet the needs of high-speed transmission.
2. Great demand from gamers
3. In the future, Apple will tend to thunderbolt3
Should I listen to his suggestion to inspect thunderbolt series products or should I go home and beat him?
 
