A question about a server

So I have an Asustor NAS currently with a Celeron 2.0GHZ proc and 8GB of ram.
I have a friend that has offered this to me: http://www.hp.com/hpinfo/newsroom/press_kits/2011/poweryourdream/HP_ProLiant_ML110_G7_Datasheet.pdf
But only supports 4 internal drives.
The question is this. I have 10 8TB drives in the NAS now that are SATA.
What would be the best option to utilize this server and incorporate my 10 drives into it and set it up as a NAS?
