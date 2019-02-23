A "Legend" Reborn: Logitech Brings Back the MX518 Gaming Mouse

Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
Logitech has announced it is re-launching what “many consider to be the finest gaming mouse of all time,” the MX518. The original, which was launched over a decade ago, has been updated with the latest, next-generation technologies including a HERO 16K sensor and 32-bit ARM processor allowing for a super fast 1ms report rate. Also featured are eight programmable buttons for custom commands, as well as onboard memory for saving preferences directly to the mouse.
As one of the most-beloved gaming mice ever, MX518 has inspired legions of fans around the world to ask Logitech G to bring it out of retirement. And we heard you. We pulled the original tools from the Vault and meticulously restored them—right down to the original glossy keyplate. It’s the classic, comfortable shape you know and love, now with modern components that perform to today’s advanced standards and a new, updated Nightfall color scheme.
