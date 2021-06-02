A fresh new Firefox is here

ghostwich
Firefox pushed its UI changes, called Proton, to their main release channel.
Previously teased (https://blog.mozilla.org/en/products/firefox/new-firefox-coming-june-1/), the new changes are pretty much throughout the entire UI - the main toolbar and tab layout will be the most noticeable. Context and other menus were also redesigned.
https://blog.mozilla.org/en/products/firefox/fresh-new-look-for-firefox/
https://blog.mozilla.org/en/products/firefox/fresh-new-look-for-firefox/