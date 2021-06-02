A fresh new Firefox is here

ghostwich

ghostwich

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2014
Messages
1,927
For those who may not like the changes, you can sort of revert things-

In a new tab, go to about:config and search for the text "proton" and turn off a few things:
  • browser.proton.enabled
  • browser.proton.contextmenus.enabled
  • browser.proton.doorhangers.enabled
  • browser.proton.modals.enabled
 
