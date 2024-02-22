A disk read error occurred Press control alt del

I had a GTX Titan 6GB I suspected was the problem with the graphics suddenly going crazy and then freezing and causing a driver error message (see 1st pic)so I ordered a new exact replacement titan GPU. In the meantime I put the computer through a number of hard reboots via reset button or power button. Each time windows 7 pro would reboot without error and the machine would work fine until the graphics started going wacky soon after boot.The new Titan card arrived and I installed it today. I did nothing else but shut off power and swap the GPU.The computer will no longer boot to Windows 7 Pro and has error "a disk read error occurred pres ctrl alt del".My PC has 5 SSD drives.C:> is connected directly to the MB and so is one more SSD. And then I have an SAS card with 3 SSD drives connected to it marked P2, P3, P4). SAS Cable P1 is not connected to any drive.I do not have a screenshot of the boot or bias screens before the problem but here are some screens now.MB is Asus P9 X79 Pro.The SSDs are all SamsungHere is link to SAS cardHere is a related thread when the SAS card was installed.I am at my wits end on this. The pc went down right at the end of a project and this is not good.C:> is a 2TB SSD Samsung EVO. The other SSDs are 4TBs and 8TB.I tried reseating the RAM.I tried swapping in my backup clone C: SSD.I tried unplugging all the other SSD drives except c:I tried removing the SAS card and leaving only the c: SSD connected to MB. I tried connecting the SAS cable P1 to the C: SSD. Then I got the "reboot and select proper boot device" the last 2 pics, Windows is loading file, communication error.Please help.