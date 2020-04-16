Some Samsung SSDs not running at max speed (SATA 2)??

SLP Firehawk
Hi. I have 4 SSD in my system.
C: Samsung 850 EVO 1TB
L: Samsung 860 EVO 4TB
M: Samsung 860 EVO 4TB
N: Samsung 860 EVO 4TB
S: drive is a mandatory partition of C drive so ignore it
The first two (C and L) are running at the correct Read speeds (525 and 540)
But M drive is running at only at 397 Read instead of 540 and is showing "unknown'
N Drive was showing to be only 281 Read speed until I Ran Magician optimization and then it changed to 4841 Read!
N drive is also showing to be SATA 2 instead of SATA 3 for some reason?!
Something is not right with M and N drives but I don't know what to do. I have attached screenshots to hopefully help.
L M N were all originally HDD that I later replaced with SSD
I am running WIN 7 Pro 64. MB is ASUS P9X79 Pro
