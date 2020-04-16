Some Samsung SSDs not running at max speed (SATA 2)??

SLP Firehawk said: C: Samsung 850 EVO 1TB

L: Samsung 860 EVO 4TB Click to expand...

SLP Firehawk said: M: Samsung 860 EVO 4TB

N: Samsung 860 EVO 4TB Click to expand...

First step, check the SATA cables. These can cause weird issues, get abused, and are both cheaply built and cheap to replace.These are on your SATA6G controller, which is SATA 3. '6G' is the line speed of 6000Mb/s, which translates into around a 550MB/s actual transfer rate max.M is connected to SATA3G, which at half speed of SATA6G, is around 225MB/s max.N is connected to a Marvell controller with different firmware and different drivers, but is connected at SATA6G. This controller is also presenting the drive as removable to Windows, which is a normal thing in some cases. The Marvell firmware may be able to disable this mode.Or, you could move the last Evo 4TB to one of the SATA 2 ports, which will limit max transfer rates, but will cause it to behave more like your 'M:' drive in Windows.Updating the Marvell drivers may help here. Use the controller type in the screenshot as a guide for driver searching.Next, use CrystalDiskMark to check transfer speeds. Samsung Magician will likely provide the best data on drive status, but the speed test appears wonky.Hopefully that helps, check back and let us know!