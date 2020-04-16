Some Samsung SSDs not running at max speed (SATA 2)??

SLP Firehawk

Jan 30, 2020
Hi. I have 4 SSD in my system.
C: Samsung 850 EVO 1TB
L: Samsung 860 EVO 4TB
M: Samsung 860 EVO 4TB
N: Samsung 860 EVO 4TB
S: drive is a mandatory partition of C drive so ignore it

The first two (C and L) are running at the correct Read speeds (525 and 540)
But M drive is running at only at 397 Read instead of 540 and is showing "unknown'
N Drive was showing to be only 281 Read speed until I Ran Magician optimization and then it changed to 4841 Read!
N drive is also showing to be SATA 2 instead of SATA 3 for some reason?!

Something is not right with M and N drives but I don't know what to do. I have attached screenshots to hopefully help.
L M N were all originally HDD that I later replaced with SSD
I am running WIN 7 Pro 64. MB is ASUS P9X79 Pro
 

IdiotInCharge

Jun 13, 2003
First step, check the SATA cables. These can cause weird issues, get abused, and are both cheaply built and cheap to replace.

These are on your SATA6G controller, which is SATA 3. '6G' is the line speed of 6000Mb/s, which translates into around a 550MB/s actual transfer rate max.
M is connected to SATA3G, which at half speed of SATA6G, is around 225MB/s max.
N is connected to a Marvell controller with different firmware and different drivers, but is connected at SATA6G. This controller is also presenting the drive as removable to Windows, which is a normal thing in some cases. The Marvell firmware may be able to disable this mode.

Or, you could move the last Evo 4TB to one of the SATA 2 ports, which will limit max transfer rates, but will cause it to behave more like your 'M:' drive in Windows.

Updating the Marvell drivers may help here. Use the controller type in the screenshot as a guide for driver searching.

Next, use CrystalDiskMark to check transfer speeds. Samsung Magician will likely provide the best data on drive status, but the speed test appears wonky.

Hopefully that helps, check back and let us know!
 
SLP Firehawk

Jan 30, 2020
Thank you very much IdiotInCharge.
Tjhe drive being removable to Windows is not a problem but I thought it was strange but now that makes sense thanks to you.

I looked at my original order and my PC came with C: 6G SSD and one 6G HDD. So I must have added the other 2 HDD later. And then later swapped them for SSD.
The system also came with 2 optical drives and an internal card reader so that may be why it has the controller, to allow for the extra devices?

My main goal is to get as much speed as I can from all 4 SSD drives since this PC is used for video editing. I am happy with C and L since that is about as fast as standard SSD can go.
 
