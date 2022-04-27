8th card added and PC won't boot.

trying to figure this out. my miner rig is the following

AMD 3200g

B450M

4gb ram

Sata hard drive

1000watt and 850 watt PSUs



I have 7 cards right now on risers connected to the those PCIe cards that have 4 USB ports on them so 8 total ports, 7 in use. Miner works fine with 7 cards in this config.



If I plug in an 8th card and power the card, PC won't post. unplug the power from the card, it posts. If riser for 8th card is still plugged into USB and power, it posts.



8th card works fine in another machine so it isn't the card. I've tried different risers to make sure it isn't a riser issue. Risers all work fine from test machine.



It isn't a power issue as I've tried running the 8th card from its own power supply to be sure.



Far as I can tell everything I have works as it should until that 8th card is powered.



Thought maybe it was a PCIe lane issue. Disabled anything that could possible use up lanes like the APU, ethernet, nvme/m.2 slot. no go. Tried the 8th card alone in the 3rd PCIe 1x slot so it wasn't attached to the 4 way card. didn't work.



plugged the monitor into every card just to make sure it didn't decide to change which card video was going to, it didn't.



What am I missing? am I hitting PCIe lane maximum maybe?