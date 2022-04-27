8th card added and PC won't boot.

B

Bigbacon

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 12, 2007
Messages
19,866
trying to figure this out. my miner rig is the following
AMD 3200g
B450M
4gb ram
Sata hard drive
1000watt and 850 watt PSUs

I have 7 cards right now on risers connected to the those PCIe cards that have 4 USB ports on them so 8 total ports, 7 in use. Miner works fine with 7 cards in this config.

If I plug in an 8th card and power the card, PC won't post. unplug the power from the card, it posts. If riser for 8th card is still plugged into USB and power, it posts.

8th card works fine in another machine so it isn't the card. I've tried different risers to make sure it isn't a riser issue. Risers all work fine from test machine.

It isn't a power issue as I've tried running the 8th card from its own power supply to be sure.

Far as I can tell everything I have works as it should until that 8th card is powered.

Thought maybe it was a PCIe lane issue. Disabled anything that could possible use up lanes like the APU, ethernet, nvme/m.2 slot. no go. Tried the 8th card alone in the 3rd PCIe 1x slot so it wasn't attached to the 4 way card. didn't work.

plugged the monitor into every card just to make sure it didn't decide to change which card video was going to, it didn't.

What am I missing? am I hitting PCIe lane maximum maybe?
 
I

Icecold

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 21, 2013
Messages
298
Those cards that convert a single PCIe x1 slot to 4 x1 slots do not use 4 lanes. They are only using 1 PCIe lane since they are plugged into an x1 slot. They use a PLX switch to make 1 lane work with 4 devices. With that said I'm not sure why the 8th card would make it not POST though so hopefully somebody else will have ideas on that, but you shouldn't be running into an out of lanes issue.
 
Nobu

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
7,749
Tried a different USB cable? Maybe the signal degrades too much with that many extensions and risers.
 
B

Bigbacon

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 12, 2007
Messages
19,866
Nobu said:
Tried a different USB cable? Maybe the signal degrades too much with that many extensions and risers.
Click to expand...

the cables are all pretty short, less than 3 feet i think.

I can swap any card I want in or out but as soon at there are 8 total being powered, its a no post.
 
I

Icecold

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 21, 2013
Messages
298
Bigbacon said:
wtf does this even mean?
Click to expand...
It's a bios setting, but usually it comes into play before you get to that many cards. A lot of boards will POST and give you an "out of resources" message, etc. if it's not enabled. I would definitely try booting with only 7 cards though and go into the bios and check that. It should say "above 4g decoding" and needs to be enabled. Should be in the chipset section of the bios. Some older motherboards need a bios update to show the option.

I would try to bump to 8GB ram in that machine too if you have an extra stick you can throw in to test.
 
B

Bigbacon

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 12, 2007
Messages
19,866
I'll look, I was in the bios before disabling anytihng that I didn't need to be enabled. don't recall any setting like that. its a pretty low end board i think.
 
Nobu

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
7,749
I think it allows devices to use memory past 4GB (Gb?) in RAM for initialization. It's usually not an issue, but some devices use a lot, and if you have multiple devices which use a lot you can run past that limit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top