8TB HDD completely unrecognizable by one machine, fine in others

I have an 8TB drive that I'm trying to initialize in my new unRaid box. It does not show up even in the motherboard, regardless of what port I plug it into. Tried cables, etc.



When I throw it in my Synology or a USB enclosure to my Mac it shows up and initializes just fine and I can format it in ext4 but the unRaid mobo will not see it (ASUS TUF B560M).



I was using this in a Win10 storage pool inside of my Sabrent 4-bay usb enclosure prior to this. Possibly related?



I'm good with diskpart, powershell, etc but what in the heck would keep the BIOS from seeing it in the first place?





Thanks!